Sparking empathy at new Cabrillo exhibition

There’s a remarkable new project coming to Cabrillo College this month. On Monday, a new exhibition called “The Empathy Project: Art, Compassion & Connection” is to open simultaneously at the Cabrillo Gallery and the Cabrillo Library Gallery. It’s a campuswide initiative with faculty, staff and students all participating in an art show of works inspired by the book “The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World” by Jamil Zaki.

The reception for “The Empathy Project” will take place March 19, and it will feature a performance by the choir at Cabrillo’s Stroke and Disability Learning Center, and interactive activities with students at the center which, along with the art, is designed to spark empathy and generate conversations about empathy’s place in modern life.