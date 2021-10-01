‘Leaving a legacy’: UCSC alumnus and photographer Stephen Louis Marino captures student life through his lens

Stephen Louis Marino, 62, is a self-described “shy man” who found a home at UC Santa Cruz in 1979. He said one of his biggest regrets was not taking enough photos when he was a student.

But given the more than 15,000 images he’s taken in the past two decades of the campus and its people, it seems he’s more than made up for that.

Though he’d been taking photos for years, Marino’s notoriety on campus really began in 2015 when he started posting photos on a student-run Facebook page — the Official Group of UCSC Students — that has about 26,000 members. He was astonished by the positive response he got from students.

“I was kind of surprised,” he said. “And obviously pleased, because I thought the photographs that I would be contributing, I didn’t think anybody would see them, and didn’t think anybody would really care. I mean, I just thought it would be nice to post a few.”

Before posting to Facebook, Marino said the majority of his photos were of landscapes and rarely ever of people, because he was too shy to approach them. After he realized students appreciated the photos he was taking, Marino said he began to have more confidence in asking students directly if he could take photos of them.

Most students at UCSC know Marino as the older man who frequents campus with a camera in hand, and those who get to know him call him a “sweetheart” and a “wholesome man.”

UCSC alumna Syd Chuck remembers running into Marino around campus on several occasions. She recalls waking up at 6 a.m. to watch the sunrise on the East Field with her roommate on multiple occasions, and running into Marino with his camera during several. The three of them would end up watching the sunrise together.

“Stephen is very kind-hearted,” Chuck said. “He’s very nice and approachable and really friendly. He’s always around taking pictures and isn’t afraid to talk to people and he’s really easy to talk to. Don’t be afraid to approach him if you want your picture taken with something, because our campus is so beautiful.”

Students returning to campus this fallas not only brought back a sense of normalcy for students and faculty, but also for Marino, who has extensively photographed the bustling campus for more than two decades. The photographer continued his work through the COVID-19 pandemic and the CZU fire on an eerie and desolate campus. He said the experience was sad but necessary.

Stephen Louis Marino taking photos on the UCSC campus. (Courtesy Isabella Elmore)

“What else was I going to do?” Marino said. “I wanted to take pictures people were asking for. During the fire there were people who were worried about the campus, because reports were vague. I could show them that there is smoke but the campus is fine, you know, creatures are still thriving.”

