Santa Cruz student deals

Here’s a list of student deals from businesses in and around Santa Cruz County. All deals are featured in Student Lookout. Many places offer student discounts and don’t advertise it; just try asking at any store and you might get 10% off!
Downtown Santa Cruz
- Poke House: Students get10% off with student ID.
- Woodstock’s: Students get $6 off XL pizzas with valid ID.
- Mission Hill Creamery: 10% off for students.
- Level Up Video Games: Students get 10% off used games.
- Motion Pacific Dance: Current Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz students with ID may purchase an unlimited number of 10-class passes at the rate of $90 — $9 per class instead of Motion Pacific’s normal $16 per class.
- Comicopolis: 10% student discount.
- Crossroads: 10% off for students.
- Kinship Hair Co.: Students get 10% off all products and services.
- Spokesman Bicycles: Students get a 10% discount on bike parts.
- Santa Cruz Somatic Bodywork: Students get 20% off cranial sacral and somatic wellness massage.
- Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History: Students get $10 off membership. Swing by the MAH or sign up online using the code STUDENT to get your special rate.
- Downtown Santa Cruz Public Library: Free job search assistance, research assistance, and tech help.
- Curated by the Sea: Students get 10% off.
- EyeQ: 10% off for students.
- Fine Point Law: Students get a discount on its Fledgling Plan (legal documents for young adults): $999 instead of the usual price of $2,000.
- Fybr Bamboo: Students get 10% off.
- Stripe: 10% off for students.
- Nectar Creations: Students get 10% off Nectar Brand Clothing.
- Variance Objects: 15% off for students.
- Shoe Fetish: Students get 15% off.
- The Cat’s Meow: Students get 10% off.
- Yōso the Annex: 10% off for students.
- Yoso Wellness Spa: 10% off for students.
- Los Piños: 10% student discount.
Around town
- Seymour Marine Discovery Center: Free admission for UCSC students with valid ID.
- Burger: 10% off for students.
- Ike’s Sandwiches: Half off for students on weekdays between 3 and 5 p.m.
- Safeway: 5% student discount.
- Kinship Hair Co. and Thrifty Cuts: 10% off with valid ID.
- Toadal Fitness: 10% off student monthly membership dues.
- Mission St. BBQ: 10% off for students.
- Dispensaries: KindPeoples, Reefside, 3Bros give students 10% off with valid ID; Treehouse gives a 20% student discount with valid ID.
- Amory Body Arts: 10% off any singular piercing with the purchase of jewelry; limited to a $300 ticket and valid with student ID.
- UCSC Arboretum: Free admission for students.
- Goodwill: Many locations have a 10% discount for students.
- Santa Cruz Cinema: $5 tickets on Tuesdays.
- Kianti’s: BOGO signature cocktail with the purchase of any entree.
- Del Mar Theatre: $7 tickets on Tuesdays for all.
- Pizza My Heart slice cards: Pick up a Frequent Muncher card and earn free slices.
- Bike deal: At Lulu Carpenter’s Midtown, bicyclists going through the drive-thru get 10% off.
Outside of Santa Cruz
- Monterey Bay Aquarium: $20 off membership for students (compared to individual prices).
- San Francisco Botanical Garden: Free admission on the second Tuesday of every month.
- San Francisco Asian Art Museum: Free admission on the first Sunday of every month and $20 admission on any other day.
- San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers: Free admission on the first Tuesday of every month and $6 any other day.
- San Francisco Contemporary Jewish Museum: Free admission on the first Tuesday of every month and $12 admissions any other day as well as $5 Thursday nights after 5 p.m.
- San Francisco GLBT History Museum: Free admissions on the first Wednesday of every month and $3 admission on any other day.
- San Francisco Museum of Craft and Design: Free admission on the first Tuesday of every month and $6 admission any other day.