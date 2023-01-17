Cabrillo College governing board to discuss general renaming process at Tuesday night meeting

Cabrillo College’s governing board is set to outline the next steps for changing the school’s name at a meeting Tuesday, a process the board says will likely include online surveys, community forums, a 25-member advisory committee and trademark lawyers.

Board documents for the meeting, which starts at 5 p.m., describe a lengthy process to eventually provide a new name for the college that its governing board is set to vote on in August.

Among the steps set to be discussed Tuesday by a two-member subcommittee: the College will solicit applications from campus and community members to form a “Name Advisory Committee” of up to 25 people.

The subcommittee will then review applications and select the members from a mix of students, faculty, alumni, staff and others affiliated with the college and “community members who reflect the geographic and demographics of the district.”

The Name Advisory Committee will then meet virtually in the Spring to prioritize potential names for the college. An “iterative” process will be used to narrow down a list of potential new names for the school to between three and five choices.

Once those names are selected, a trademark attorney will research those options for any potential conflicts. The college also plans to hold community forums to describe the renaming process and identify potential new names. The governing board will make a final decision on Cabrillo’s new name.

The board’s Tuesday night agenda doesn’t include a timeline for the surveys, community forums or application deadlines.

College board member and subcommittee member Christina Cuevas said they are “still finalizing plans for the next phase of the renaming process” and could provide more details soon.

A majority of board members voted in November to change the name so that it will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo – an explorer of the California coast line, whose expedition is considered to have cleared the way for the colonial conquest of California and the violent treatment of native people.

Cabrillo College board meeting info:

