PHOTOS: Vigil held in Watsonville to honor Aptos High stabbing victim

After the tragic stabbing death of a student at Aptos High School last week, a Peace & Unity Vigil was held Sunday in Watsonville’s Romo Park on Main Street in the 17-year-old’s memory.

More than 100 community members, family and friends of those that have died as a result of violence gathered to remember those who lost their lives at a young age. Community and religious leaders spoke at the event — which took place from 10 a.m. to noon — as well as the family members of murder victims.

Classmates of the victim also showed up to mourn and pay their respects. Attendees were asked to support working to reduce violence in all forms and wherever it occurs.

The event was organized by the Watsonville Peace & Unity Coalition and sponsored by Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, the Community Action Board and Barrios Unidos.



