PHOTOS: Vigil held in Watsonville to honor Aptos High stabbing victim

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Danny Contreras holding his son Ray. Contreras had previously spent 12-years in prison. Since his days in prison, he said he has dedicated his life to being a good role model to his kids and community. Contreras told the crowd at the Watsonville vigil Sunday: “My kids haven’t seen violence, drugs or fighting... I’ve done my best to bring them up right.”

 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lili Rigor, a classmate of the 17-year old student that was stabbed and killed last week, embraces a community member at a vigil in Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A woman holds a candle at the vigil in Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5.  
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Milana Work, a classmate of the 17-year student who was stabbed last week, bows her head at the Watsonville vigil on Sunday, Sept. 5.
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Anna Romine, the mother of Michael and Richard Campos, lost both of her sons to violence when they were 21. Romine gave a heartfelt speech to the crowd of over 100 during the Peace and Unity Vigil held in Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5.
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Alizae Martinez touches the face of her uncle, Richard Campos, who died at age 21 in 2009. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Sienna Ybarra and Maria Orozco, a PVUSD Board trustee, listen to a speech made by Pastor Jerry Morales at the vigil in Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Flowers on a table at the Peace and Unity vigil at Romo Park on Main Street in the Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5.
 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Monterey County Supervisor and a former mayor of Watsonville, Luis Alejo, addressed the crowd of around 100 at the Peace and Unity vigil held in Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5. 
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
K-12 Education

PHOTOS: Vigil held in Watsonville to honor Aptos High stabbing victim

By Kevin Painchaud
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
After the tragic stabbing death of a student at Aptos High School last week, a Peace & Unity Vigil was held Sunday in Watsonville’s Romo Park on Main Street in the 17-year-old’s memory.

Birds-eye view of Aptos High School

SAFETY AT ISSUE IN WAKE OF APTOS HIGH STABBING

Parents, students, teachers and administrators grapple with what went wrong and how to make sure the campus is as safe as possible. Other schools and districts are doing the same.

Go here for all Lookout coverage

More than 100 community members, family and friends of those that have died as a result of violence gathered to remember those who lost their lives at a young age. Community and religious leaders spoke at the event — which took place from 10 a.m. to noon — as well as the family members of murder victims.

Classmates of the victim also showed up to mourn and pay their respects. Attendees were asked to support working to reduce violence in all forms and wherever it occurs.

The event was organized by the Watsonville Peace & Unity Coalition and sponsored by Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, the Community Action Board and Barrios Unidos.

Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud attended the vigil. See photos in the gallery above.

K-12 EducationLatest NewsCivic LifeInstagramAptos
Kevin Painchaud

Kevin Painchaud is a professional photographer. He has shot for various publications for the last 30 years. His photographs have been seen in various news sites nationwide, including ABC news, CBS news, CNN, MSNBC and more. Most recently, Kevin had been shooting for the Santa Cruz Sentinel and is still currently shooting for the magazine Growing Up In Santa Cruz. Kevin is also an Emmy nominated director/ producer and has been involved in film and TV for over 25 years.

