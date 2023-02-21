Santa Cruz High student injured in off-campus fight; one male youth booked on attempted homicide charge

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

The Capitola Police Department says a male youth was arrested and another was in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight on Monday afternoon.

Capitola officers responded to reports of a fight between several males in the 1800 block of Wharf Road around 4:40 p.m. Monday, according to a police statement . During the fight, one male youth was stabbed. He was taken to a trauma center to be treated for his injuries. Police said he was in “stable but critical condition.”

Following an investigation, Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies assisted Capitola police in arresting one male juvenile on Tuesday in the 400 block of Old San Jose Road, near Soquel High School. He was booked at Santa Cruz County Juvenile Hall on attempted homicide, brandishing, and for bringing a dangerous weapon onto school grounds.

Capitola police said the agency will publish an additional release as officers continue investigating and developing leads.

In a letter to families Tuesday, Santa Cruz High Principal Michelle Poirier wrote that a Santa Cruz High student was injured in an off-campus fight over the weekend.

“I also know that your child may be alarmed, may know students impacted, or may be concerned by details or rumors they’ve seen on social media,” she wrote. “Even though this was an off-campus, off-hours incident, our counseling department is always available for students who have concerns or need support.”

Santa Cruz City Schools spokesperson Sam Rolens said the district is “following the lead of Capitola P.D.” when it comes to releasing more details while the investigation is ongoing.