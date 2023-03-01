Watsonville City Council approves rezoning for Ceiba charter school by 4-3 vote in contentious meeting

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

After a nearly six-hour meeting Tuesday night, the Watsonville City Council voted 4-3 to approve Ceiba College Preparatory Academy’s request to stay in its location — with some added conditions.

The city council chambers and an overflow room were at capacity, forcing about 30 other community members into the hallway outside both the chambers and overflow room.

The vast majority of those in attendance were teachers, staff, students, families and supporters of Ceiba. Those who were still at the meeting at around 11 p.m. when the vote happened erupted in applause at the decision.

“For a moment I thought it was going to be a no. I was worried,” said senior Flor Zepeda, who has three other siblings at the school. “But then we got it. It was exciting.”

Opponents such as Nick Bulaich said they were disappointed in the decision and at a loss for what to do next. Bulaich lives near the school’s Locust Street campus and raised issues about traffic congestion, safety concerns for students during pickup and dropoff as well as parking.

“I gotta go to the hospital to see if I can get the knife out of my back,” he said. “I don’t know, this is just comedy.”

Nick Bulaich was among the Watsonville residents to speak out against keeping Ceiba College Preparatory Academy in its current location on Locust Street. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Councilmembers who voted in favor were Mayor Eduardo Montesino, Maria Orozco, Kristal Salcido and Jimmy Dutra. Councilmembers Vanessa Quiroz-Carter, Casey Clark and Ari Parker opposed the motion.

Ceiba serves 525 students grades 6 through 12 and employs 60 staff, of whom half are teachers. Founded in 2008, the charter school serves predominantly immigrant communities in Watsonville and Pajaro, helping prepare students for college. Many graduates are the first in their families to attend four-year colleges.

The school moved into the former DHL shipping facility in 2013, initially on a temporary basis, but school officials struggled to find a suitable location elsewhere in Watsonville and instead started seeking approval in 2021 to make the location a permanent home.

The meeting started with a presentation from City of Watsonville planning and community development staff members — the staff who wrote up the recommendation to the city council to approve the school’s request. Following the staff presentation, Ceiba principal Josh Ripp described the school’s history, the more than $6 million it has spent since 2013 to make the former shipping facility a good learning environment and how Ceiba is addressing traffic, responding to safety concerns and working with neighbors.

City councilmembers questioned city staff and Ripp before public comment began. Then, following more than 60 public speakers, city councilmembers discussed the staff’s recommendation and a motion they could vote on. The majority of the public comments were in support of the school keeping its location, with about nine speakers opposing.

Supporters of keeping Ceiba College Preparatory Academy in its current location celebrate after Tuesday’s vote. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Just before 11 p.m., they voted on the proposed motion to change the zone in which the school sits from industrial to institutional and to grant Ceiba a special-use permit to operate a school at its current location, with added conditions Orozco proposed.

The conditions include:

That Ceiba will provide an online form on its website that allows neighbors and residents to file complaints. The school will respond to the complainant within seven days.

Within 60 days of the city’s approval of the special-use permit, Ceiba will hold a meeting with business owners to discuss concerns. The school will host community meetings biannually.

Following approval of the special-use permit, Ceiba will provide quarterly updates to the city for three years. The updates will include information such as the city complaint log, updates on conditions of approval, outreach to the business community and residents, any training provided or certifications for crossing guards and status of implementation for safe routes for schools. After three years, reports will be provided on annually.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.