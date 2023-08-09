Capitola Police give all clear after New Brighton Middle School receives bomb threat

The first day back at school for New Brighton Middle School students was cut short by a bomb threat – that has since been cleared – on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by Capitola Police.

Shortly after officials reported the call, school staff and students safely exited the campus. Students were escorted to Shorelife Church where guardians were asked to pick up their kids.

School officials said class will resume Thursday and additional counselors will be providing support on campus.

Capitola Police Captain Sarah Ryan said the police department received the report from the school at around 11:30 a.m., but she didn’t know when the school received the voicemail. She added it appears the call came from out of the area and police are continuing to investigate.

She said law enforcement cleared the campus with assistance from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire. Ryan said they found nothing suspicious on the campus and they cleared it of any threats. She added that investigators are in contact with the school regarding updates on their investigation.

The district sent several messages to families Wednesday morning regarding the bomb threat and evacuation.

In her Wednesday message informing families about the return to school on Thursday, New Brighton Principal Christina Hadreas said the “campus has been cleared by law enforcement, and we are looking forward to welcoming students back to school.”