Election 2022

Quick Take
The progressive incumbent, Rob Bonta, who was handpicked by Gov. Gavin Newsom, will have to defend his record against...
Quick Take
Conservatives running for California attorney general make their case to break the Democratic stranglehold on statewide...
Lookout Update: District maps decided upon for new-look Santa Cruz voting system; so what happens next?
Quick Take
The Santa Cruz City Council chose two different maps that will be put to voters on June 7. Santa Cruzans will for the...
Promoted Content
Promoted Content
Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Sign up for Lookout newsletters
Get Lookout news alerts, weekday morning and evening roundups of top local stories and a weekly top events list delivered straight to your inbox.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Lookout Local Santa Cruz.