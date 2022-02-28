Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

Election 2022

Civic Life

California's biggest election this year could be the race for attorney general

California Attorney General Rob Bonta holds a news conference

Civic Life

California’s biggest election this year could be the race for attorney general

By Hannah Wiley
Source:  Los Angeles Times 

The progressive incumbent, Rob Bonta, who was handpicked by Gov. Gavin Newsom, will have to defend his record against...

Civic Life

Can a conservative break through for California attorney general?

California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Civic Life

Can a conservative break through for California attorney general?

By Ben Christopher
Source:  CalMatters 

Conservatives running for California attorney general make their case to break the Democratic stranglehold on statewide...

Government

Lookout Update: District maps decided upon for new-look Santa Cruz voting system; so what happens next?

Could Santa Cruz's downtown parking garages be "mobility hubs" for Joby's aerial rideshare service?

Government

Lookout Update: District maps decided upon for new-look Santa Cruz voting system; so what happens next?

By Grace Stetson

The Santa Cruz City Council chose two different maps that will be put to voters on June 7. Santa Cruzans will for the...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Field State Beach in Santa Cruz, CA
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

