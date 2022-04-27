Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

Election Op-Eds

Justin Cummings for 3rd District Supervisor: Santa Cruz needs diverse and experienced leadership

Santa Cruz City Councilmember and county supervisor candidate Justin Cummings

By Justin Cummings

Justin Cummings wants to be the first Black person on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. A former Santa Cruz...

Ami Chen Mills for 3rd District Supervisor: We need new ways of thinking and climate expertise

Ami Chen Mills, candidate for Santa Cruz county supervisor

Ami Chen Mills for 3rd District Supervisor: We need new ways of thinking and climate expertise

By Ami Chen Mills

Ami Chen Mills wants to “bring climate and resiliency leadership” to Santa Cruz County. She is a climate advocate,...

Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for 3rd District Supervisor: The times call for an immigrant’s tenacity

Santa Cruz City Councilmember and county supevisor candidate Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson

By Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson

Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson says the compassion, courage and resilience her Iranian family instilled in her, combined with...