Election Op-Eds

Justin Cummings for 3rd District Supervisor: Santa Cruz needs diverse and experienced leadership
Quick Take
Justin Cummings wants to be the first Black person on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. A former Santa Cruz...
Ami Chen Mills for 3rd District Supervisor: We need new ways of thinking and climate expertise
Quick Take
Ami Chen Mills wants to “bring climate and resiliency leadership” to Santa Cruz County. She is a climate advocate,...
Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for 3rd District Supervisor: The times call for an immigrant’s tenacity
Quick Take