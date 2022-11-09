The sights of election night across the county

STAY IN THE KNOW |
Sean Maxwell and Gail Pellerin enjoying a laugh at the SEIU party in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Fred Keeley’s supporters viewing the latest election results at an election party at Keeley’s house in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
No on O supporters smiling for the camera at the bar in Abbott Square in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Election-night activities at SEIU headquarters in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
No on O headquarters. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout’s Chris Neely speaking with mayoral candidate Fred Keeley. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lisa Ekstrom speaks to a room full of supporters at the Yes on Measure O party at Woodstock’s Pizza in downtown Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Sean Maxwell and Justin Cummings await results. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Election night gathering at Woodstock’s downtown. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Supporters of Fred Keeley at his house in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Gail Pellerin is all smiles at the election party at the SEIU offices in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Hectar Marin speaking to supporters at the SEIU party in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
District 4 city council candidate Hector Marin speaks to roughly 30 supporters at the election party at the SEIU offices in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Jimmy Dutra supporters gathered at Carmona’s BBQ Deli in Watsonville on Tuesday night. (Thomas Sawano / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A book filled with all the legislation that Fred Keeley passed during his term as speaker pro tem of the California State Assembly. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson surrounded by supporters at her election party in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout’s Chris Neely sharing results with candidates Sean Maxwell and Justin Cummings. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Count supervisor candidate Felipe Hernandez with supporters at Jalisco in Watsonville. (Thomas Sawano / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Watching, waiting. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Assembly District 28 candidate Gail Pellerin greets people, including Justin Cummings, at the SEIU gathering. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Mayoral candidate Fred Keeley speaking with past Santa Cruz mayor Cynthia Mathews. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Early returns in. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Santa Cruz mayoral candidate Joy Schendledecker is all smiles at Woodstock’s Pizza. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)