Soquel Creek Water District: Incumbents Jaffe, Christensen, Lather lead in crowded director’s race

A major question heading into the Soquel Creek Water District election was whether the three science-minded incumbents could hold off a push from two fiscally minded challengers. With early voting totals in, the incumbents appear to be in a strong position to continue in their roles.

Bruce Jaffe, Carla Christensen and Rachel Lather lead as the top three vote-getters with 28.4% (2,776 votes) 25.6% (2,504 votes) and 28.2% (2,759 votes), respectively. Challengers Corrie Kates (8.6%) and Kris Kirby (9.2%) hold the bottom two slots. Thirty-two votes were cast for an unnamed “write-in.”

The Soquel Creek Water District serves more than 40,000 people across Aptos, La Selva Beach, Opal Cliffs, Rio Del Mar, Seascape, Soquel and portions of Capitola. In a moment in which more and more local elections are uncontested, the water district races have drawn a crowded ballot.

Igniting the interest has been Pure Water Soquel, the board-approved recycled water project that would take the water system’s sewage and, through an intense filtration and treatment process, turn it into clean drinking water. The project’s cost — $145 million — and its yuck factor — drinking recycled sewage is a tough sell despite the proven technology — has ignited some discomfort in the community. Kirby said that fiscal and hygienic discomfort is what drew her and Kates to the race. The incumbents stand behind the project.

Jaffe, who has served on the board for 20 years, said he expects Pure Water Soquel to be in operation within the next two years.