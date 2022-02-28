StateWatch

Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

California promised to close its last nuclear plant. Now Newsom is reconsidering

The Diablo Canyon nuclear plant

By Sammy Roth
Source:  Los Angeles Times 

Delaying the closure of Diablo Canyon would mark a shift for nuclear politics as the climate crisis worsens.

Where’s Trump? A campaign fixture in some states, his name is nearly absent in California

People show support of former President Donald Trump during the California Republican Party convention on April 23, 2022.

By Alexei Koseff
Source:  CalMatters 

Republican candidates across the country are appealing to voters by claiming their allegiance to Donald Trump. But in...

Newsom’s ‘CARE Court’ homelessness plan faces new questions before first hearing

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference in Los Angeles

By Hannah Wiley
Source:  Los Angeles Times 

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to create court-ordered treatment for mental illness has divided some Democrats and local...
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Field State Beach in Santa Cruz, CA
