Santa Cruz County primary election calendar 2022

If you’re looking for a hub with all of the various political events taking place as election season heats up, look no further.

We have aggregated this elections calendar that will host information about events related to various campaigns. We will continuously update this page as we learn about other events and new ones are scheduled.

If you are hosting, sponsoring, or affiliated with an official event that we should know about, please email us at elections@lookoutlocal.com so we can add your event/events to our calendar.

The events are listed in chronological order, with the earliest event listed first.

Gail Pellerin Campaign Kick-Off & Outdoor Garden Reception

Sponsor: Gail Pellerin for Assembly

Hosts: Donna Meyers & Birdie Hunter

Co-hosts: Democratic Women’s Club of Santa Cruz County, The Honorable John Laird, The Honorable Mark Stone, Angels Chesnut, and Les & Nancy Gardner

When/Where: April 30 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the home of Donna Meyers & Birdie Hunter, 204 Laguna Street, Santa Cruz, CA

Price: $50-$100 sliding scale for contributions

Additional Info: Email info@gailpellerinforassembly.com or click here to RSVP. Call 831-332-9593 for more information.

3rd District Supervisor Candidate Forum

Hosts: Santa Cruz YIMBY and The Student Housing Coalition

When/Where: May 4 from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. via Zoom

Price: Free

Additional Info: Click here to register, the forum will be recorded for those who cannot attend.

Gail Pellerin Los Gatos Meet & Greet

Sponsor: Gail Pellerin for Assembly

Host: Gail Pellerin

When/Where: May 4 from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Andalé Mexican Kitchen, 6 N. Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos, CA

Price: Free

Additional Info: Email info@gailpellerinforassembly.com or click here to RSVP. Call 831-332-9593 for more information.

Gail Pellerin Santa Clara County Campaign Kick-Off and Meet & Greet

Sponsor: Gail Pellerin for Assembly

Host: Gail Pellerin

When/Where: May 14 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Almaden Community Center, 6445 Camden Avenue, San Jose, CA

Price: Free

Additional Info: Email info@gailpellerinforassembly.com or click here to RSVP. Call 831-332-9593 for more information.

Justin Cummings Fundraiser Show

Host: Justing Cummings for Supervisor and The Blue Lagoon

When/Where: May 19 at 8:00 p.m. at The Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA

Price: $10 cover fee, $525 maximum donation

Additional Info: Chase The Monster, Enemy Of My Enemy, and 3upFront will be performing. For more information, email cummings4supervisor@gmail.com or call 831-291-3507