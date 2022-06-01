Election Guide: One week to go

Tuesday, we head to the polls.

We’ve covered a rambunctious election season in Santa Cruz County. Candidates have called upon our better angels and our quiet fears. They’ve made promises, running on thick and thinner résumés. They aim to represent established constituencies and new districts, drawn, sometimes oddly, by state lawmakers. Collectively, they represent a number of new voices and new, likely representation of more women and people of color than hold offices today.

Lookout’s election continues through June 7, and we’ll cover the election itself rigorously, bringing you the up-to-date results and the stories behind them. Make sure to stick with us through the June 7 evening and into the next day to see who’s victorious.

So far, we’ve published 36 Election 2022 stories. Today, we make it easy for you to check them out. Enjoy — and thanks for participating in the democracy.

Check out all our links below. Each of them is clickable.

— The Lookout newsroom team

Measure D

News

➤ Meet the No Way Greenway leaders, Mark Mesiti-Miller and Melani Clark

➤ Who is Bud Colligan?

➤ Measure D: The latest on who’s funding each campaign, visualized

➤ A knowledgeable ‘undecided’ on Measure D? Those folks are hard to find, but we tracked one down

➤ A train runs through us: Why the polarizing rail trail issue has divided us in a time that demands unity

Opinion

➤ Get your head straight on Measure D: Walk the coastal corridor

➤ Life, death and Measure D: A lose-lose proposition for us all

➤ Opinion: Vote no on Measure D: Transportation justice demands a no vote

➤ Opinion: Vote yes on Measure D: Let’s build a trail now

➤ Opinion: Vote no on Measure D

➤ Opinion: Vote yes on Measure D

City and county ballot measures

News

➤ Measure B: County Transient Occupancy Tax explained

➤ Measure C: County Disposable Cup Tax explained

➤ Measure E: Santa Cruz City District Elections explained (Also: A four-year mayor? Santa Cruz’s past mayors weigh in )

➤ Measure F: Santa Cruz City Sales and Use Tax explained

Opinion

➤ It’s election season: Let’s respect our public figures and their privacy at home

Supervisor races

News

➤ NORTH COUNTY SUPES PART 1: How would they lead, make a difference and build community?

➤ NORTH COUNTY SUPES PART 2: How would they take on homelessness, affordability and climate change?

➤ District 3 forum fireworks: Sparks fly as Kalantari-Johnson, Cummings spar on homelessness, districting

➤ Local cred in the spotlight: Takeaways from Tuesday’s South County candidates forum

➤ Video: North Santa Cruz County candidates forum

Opinion

➤ Felipe Hernandez for District 4 County Supervisor: Choose an experienced consensus-builder who has earned community trust

➤ Jimmy Dutra for District 4 County Supervisor: We need a proven leader to represent the Pajaro Valley

➤ Ed Acosta for District 4 County Supervisor: Watsonville needs trusted leadership rooted in the community

➤ Justin Cummings for 3rd District Supervisor: Santa Cruz needs diverse and experienced leadership

➤ Ami Chen Mills for 3rd District Supervisor: We need new ways of thinking and climate expertise

➤ Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for 3rd District Supervisor: The times call for an immigrant’s tenacity

Assembly races

News

➤ Looking to lead ‘the Highway 1 District’: Who is best for a swath of California’s most pristine coastal geography?

➤ Spotlight on the new District 28: Assembly candidates weigh in on housing, climate, education and fentanyl

Opinion

➤ Dawn Addis for Assembly District 30: It’s time to send a teacher and women’s rights advocate to Sacramento

➤ Zoë Carter for Assembly District 30: The Central Coast needs a no-nonsense, straight shooter with business experience

➤ John Drake for Assembly District 30: ‘To understand my campaign, you have to know my life story’

➤ Vicki Nohrden for Assembly District 30: We need to focus on business and reduce crime and taxes

➤ Jon Wizard for Assembly District 30: He will make housing and homelessness top priorities

➤ Joe Thompson for Assembly District 28: We need to empower young people to vote

➤ Rob Rennie for Assembly District 28: We need a proven, experienced leader

➤ Gail Pellerin for Assembly District 28: We need an experienced, empathetic Santa Cruz leader — and a dog in Sacto

➤ Liz Lawler for Assembly District 28: Vote for a hard worker who cares about details

***

Letters to the editor, including those on Election 2022.

View our voters guide here.