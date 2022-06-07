Election Night Live: All your Santa Cruz County ballot news in real time

Welcome to our Election Night Live. Our Lookout team is reporting through the day and evening to bring you the latest in election news and then up-to-the-minute results, which will start pouring in soon after the polls close at 8 p.m. Stay with us here and check out the easy-to-read tallies, of-the-moment trend-watching and candidate reactions.

And down the stretch we come — at least for the races that can be called official tonight.

And that may not be very many.

With fewer than two hours to go before polls close, Santa Cruz County primary voting continues on pace to break the all-time low turnout set eight years ago. It’s a trend being seen statewide.

Santa Cruz County Clerk Tricia Webber confirmed that the count tonight will likely be below that 34.83% threshold of the 2014 primary, but could crawl out of that dubious historical hole as votes continue to be counted in the days ahead.

“There are a lot of vote-by-mail ballots that we received today that will be added to the count over the next week,” she said as early evening arrived. “That will be a boost.”

Lookout is checking on how much a major shift in voting before Election Day will play out here. Today, the San Francisco Chronicle noted that since COVID-19 emerged in 2020 the number of voting done before Election Day has dominated total turnout (67-70% in recent elections).

What will that mean for any firm conclusions being drawn tonight? It could mean that an anticipated close race on Measure D will be too close to call — and that anticipation levels at each campaign’s watch party might skew extra tense.

Most observers don’t expect to see either of the two county supervisors’ contests or the state assembly races declare a 50% + 1 victor in this round. That means most voters will face many of the same choices, minus a few, in November. . . will we be able to determine the finality of even a two-horse race by the end of the night?

We’ll be here with the latest. We’ve got a Lookout team of six working Election Night Live this evening. Keep checking back here for updates.

We will be talking to the leading candidates as the first votes are released after 8 p.m. — and we’ll chart, in easy-to-read fashion — those results. Then, we’ll stay on top of the subsequent counts that will roll out before midnight, following the vibe closely on Measure D especially.

Grace Stetson and Kevin Painchaud will be stopping in on the No Way Greenway party at Michael’s On Main in Soquel. We’ll also see if we get the go-ahead to check in on the Yes Greenway soiree at another mid-county establishment of high repute.

Grab your popcorn and settle in for the long evening ahead.

Pellerin, Thompson hit the pavement early for sign waving

Assembly District 28 candidates Gail Pellerin and Joe Thompson took to the streets, campaign signs in hand, for some early sign-waving ahead of the ballot count.

They set up on the corner of Ocean Street and Water Street right outside the now unionized Starbucks, the result of a multi-month effort led by Thompson.

Pellerin held her dog Darwin in her free hand while Thompson held up their own campaign sign in one hand and a “No on D” sign in the other.

Kicking off election night🗳with some sign waving. @gailforassembly poses with her dog Darwin and @JoeForAssembly, standing between Sergey Dubeau (left) and Bodie Shargel (right) holds signs for other ballot items as well. @LookoutSCruz pic.twitter.com/0c6QOjHi9p — Max Chun (@chaxmun) June 8, 2022

‘D’ as in don’t bother voting?

Disassociate, disentangle, divorce.

Done.

Were those the “D” words that rang truest for would-be Santa Cruz County voters through all the Measure D discourse?

As of noon Tuesday, only 18.9% of the 160,00 registered voters in the county had cast ballots, putting this on course to be the lowest primary turnout in history.

Only 34.83% participated in 2014 when Jerry Brown was going for his gubernatorial redux and locally there were two supervisor seat contests — but no high-profile countywide issue like Measure D.

It was easy to think, perhaps with an overabundance of hopefulness, that the strife-ridden rail-and-trail discussion would help bring out a surge of voters who either wanted to make sure the Greenway initiative prevailed or went down in fiery flames.

Could Measure D’s somewhat vicious politics have actually soured that many people on the whole process itself?

Ryan Coonerty, the veteran, multigenerational politico who is giving up his District 3 county supervisor seat in November, feels the souring of our normally engaged electorate might go a bit deeper than the rail corridor debate.

“Anecdotally, I think people are exhausted from the last six years,” he said. “Democracy requires a lot of work, and maybe folks are just tapped out.”

To Coonerty’s point, locally we have risen to the occasion in recent years. Over the past six elections, Santa Cruz County has averaged a 61.58% turnout — including a record 86.13% in November 2020 for Biden vs. Trump and a full slate of local campaigns. Of course, participation drops in non-presidential election years, such as this one.

District 4 county supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra said he thinks the tenor of Measure D had to play a big role in the ballot box crickets.

“People purposely sat it out because they were turned off by the contentious nature of Measure D,” he said. “The attacks were just too much for them. It turns people off.”

Two-time Santa Cruz mayor, Don Lane, thinks Measure D was certainly part of it — but maybe it was more about apathy and confusion than angst.

“Even though Measure D is getting a lot of ink and advertising, a lot of people probably don’t think it’s the most compelling issue,” he said. “It also could be undecidedness. It seems like there are a fair number of people are undecided on D and may have been waiting for some final something to help them decide.”

Two other broader possibilities Lane posits:

1) “With the lack of interesting state or federal races, I think the attention level is low among people who don’t follow politics closely.”

2) “Dems and people left of center (which is so much of Santa Cruz County and California) are feeling demoralized and/or not very excited about what’s happening in politics generally.”



‘Signs, signs, please get rid of those signs’

Thank you to the City of Santa Cruz for getting us to think about how to eradicate our beautiful landscape of political campaign signs as soon as the final votes have been cast.

However, at least in Santa Cruz, that’s not as simple as hucking them in our big blue bins. Here is the procedure that will work best for the earth.