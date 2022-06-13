Primary election slowdown: Here’s why things aren’t moving more rapidly in Santa Cruz County

It’s a slow gallop to the primary election finish line here in Santa Cruz County, meaning the finality of several key races won’t be known until at least the end of this week.

Only 50% of ballots received had been counted as of late Friday afternoon. By comparison, Santa Clara County reported 79% counted by then.

Why?

The biggest reason is that far more Santa Cruz County voters waited to drop their ballot into a mailbox at the last minute than they typically do, said County Clerk Tricia Webber.

“I only had 23,000 votes by mail turned in prior to election day and then I got 35,000 on election day,” she said. “It’s usually right about the same amount. And then because it’s such a manual process, there’s not much automation to the verification process. It takes time to go through them.”

The result: an undeniable game of catch-up that Webber says can’t just magically be sped up.

“I would like to be moving faster — unfortunately, I’m not able to move faster,” she told Lookout, noting a few recent COVID absences among her staff of 32. “In other elections we’ve been a little further ahead than we are. We know we’re a little behind, but not a lot.”

Webber’s catch-up plan included her team of 15 who focus specifically on vote-by-mail working through the weekend in order to add 10,000 votes to the 33,569 counted. They will give an update at noon Monday on that progress, and then keep counting with the goal of adding another 10,000 by Wednesday and the final 10,000-plus remaining by Friday.

“That’s about 30,000 and that would be the large majority,” she said. “There will still be some provisional and conditional voter registration that won’t be added until all the vote-by-mails are done.”

The deadline for certifying the final count is July 5.

If those projections of the total vote count hold true, and it ends up in the 65,000 range, the county will avoid its lowest primary turnout ever. That 38% range would eclipse the 34% turnout of the 2014 June primary.

“It’s still so pathetic,” lamented Gail Pellerin, the former longtime county clerk now leading the race to become the 28th District Assemblymember. “We’ve made it so easy for people to vote, and yet the majority still aren’t.”

Neither Pellerin or Webber expects to see any major shift in races despite the low number of official ballots counted.

“Votes tend to cut pretty close to how they did on election night,” Pellerin said.

The “No” vote on Measure D was the surprise runaway train that night, careening down the tracks at a clip that had victory being all but assured by night’s end.

Two races remain pick’ems. One is Santa Cruz’s Measure F sales tax, which even after Friday’s update had yes at 3,354 votes and no with 3,418. The other is the District 4 County Supervisor’s race between Watsonville City Council member Jimmy Dutra (1,370 votes/47.26%) and Cabrillo College trustee Felipe Hernandez (1,088/37.53%).

Dutra could still end up with more than 50% of the primary vote and win the race outright.

Meanwhile, the District 3 County Supervisor’s race appears headed toward a November runoff between Santa Cruz City Council contemporaries Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson (2,631/45.79%) and Justin Cummings (2,095/36.46%).

Here’s a quick recap of where the other races stand and, below that, the updated charts as we await the latest numbers from the clerk’s office at noon Monday: