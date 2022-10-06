Lookout Elections 2022: Three candidate forums, On the Campaign Trail, Access Democracy and deep looks at candidates and measures

Lookout readers:

Above all, at Lookout we believe in the power of informed local democracy. This election season, we are making our election content free to all, and you can thank our growing list of Marketing Partners and members for enabling us to do that. (If you are not one or the other, please remedy that and join us in building the strong local news organization you want.)

You’ll find the content on Elections 2022 , our home page for it all. This year, though, we can let you know right away when any new elections content is published. Sign up here for our elections text alerts, and you’ll be the first in the know about the latest news and intrigues — and on our upcoming in-person candidate forums. The first is next week: Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Paradox. Moderated by Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl, this first of three forums features 3rd District County Supervisor candidates Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Santa Cruz mayor candidates Joy Schendledecker and Fred Keeley. The forum is free, with light refreshments and a cash bar. Sign up here . Two other forums are coming in October — check them out here .

Today, we launch On the Campaign Trail. Check back through the day and week for the latest developments, news, events and insidery politico doings on all things Santa Cruz County November election-related. We’ll keep the new feature going through the Nov. 8 decision. And with the full campaign underway, you’ll see our newsroom of 10 offer a steady stream of news and analysis — all the significant local races and (contentious) measures. Our Access Democracy section offers you a Voters Guide+, to how you can most easily get involved in the election and vote.

As in the spring, our Community Voices opinion section gives candidates and the measures proponents and opponents a direct channel to tell you who they are and where they stand. And keep sending those letters to the editor expressing your election views.

Last, if you represent a campaign or are a reader with an election idea or question, shoot it to us at elections@lookoutlocal.com .

Now, on to November.

Ken Doctor

Lookout Founder