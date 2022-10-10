Santa Cruz County Election 2022 weekly update: October 10

Lookout readers:

ICYMI: On the Campaign Trail

Last week, we launched On the Campaign Trail and you’ll find fresh, quick takes on the latest moves and stands. Updated through the day, bookmark the page for the latest developments, news, events and insidery politico doings. We’ll keep the new feature going through the Nov. 8 decision. Campaigns, contact us with the latest news and upcoming events here , and readers, submit letters to the editor here . All ad inquiries to here .

HAPPENING THIS WEEK: First Election Forum on Thursday

Our first election forum of the month begins this Thursday, October 13, at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Paradox. Moderated by Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl, this first of our three forums features 3rd District County Supervisor candidates Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Santa Cruz mayor candidates Joy Schendledecker and Fred Keeley. The forum is free, with light refreshments and a cash bar. RSVP here and we’ll save you a seat.

