Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Election 2022

Santa Cruz County Election 2022 weekly update: October 10

Stacks of ballots waiting to be counted at the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office
Stacks of ballots waiting to be counted at the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s office.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Lookout Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Lookout readers:

Above all, at Lookout we believe in the power of informed local democracy. This election season, we are making our election content free to all, and you can thank our growing list of members and local business partners for enabling us to do that. If you are not a member, become one today and please share this coverage with friends and associates.

Every Monday we’ll send you the Election 2022 updates from the week before including the top headlines, things to note for the week ahead, and upcoming event details.

click here to get election text alerts

ICYMI: On the Campaign Trail


Last week, we launched On the Campaign Trail and you’ll find fresh, quick takes on the latest moves and stands. Updated through the day, bookmark the page for the latest developments, news, events and insidery politico doings. We’ll keep the new feature going through the Nov. 8 decision. Campaigns, contact us with the latest news and upcoming events here, and readers, submit letters to the editor here. All ad inquiries to here.

HAPPENING THIS WEEK: First Election Forum on Thursday


Our first election forum of the month begins this Thursday, October 13, at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Paradox. Moderated by Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl, this first of our three forums features 3rd District County Supervisor candidates Justin Cummings and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Santa Cruz mayor candidates Joy Schendledecker and Fred Keeley. The forum is free, with light refreshments and a cash bar. RSVP here and we’ll save you a seat.

ELECTION NEWS

* * *

Click for election forum RSVP

That’s all for now. We’ll see you next week.
See something we missed? Email us at elections@lookoutlocal.com.

Election 2022Local elections
Lookout Staff

Election 2022

Read all Election 2022 coverage


🗳️🇺🇸 SIGN UP FOR ELECTION TEXT ALERTS

Stay informed on local elections with the latest political news delivered straight from Lookout Santa Cruz’s newsroom. Story and event alerts are sent throughout the week. Sign up here or below.