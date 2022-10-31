Santa Cruz County Election 2022 weekly update: October 31

One week to go until the Nov. 8 election, and we’ve provided quick links here so you can find all the relevant coverage we’ve done.

Just out Friday were the final before-the-vote campaign finance reports. Who has taken in the most money and in which races?

Find the news here .

Community Voices has offered lots of commentary from the candidates themselves over the last two weeks – with more to come this week. Find it all here , plus letters-to-the editor , Op-Eds and Lookout’s endorsements . In the coming week, lots more election pitching of viewpoints, and from all over the county, as candidates from Scotts Valley, Watsonville and Capitola tell you why they deserve your vote. Find all of that here , throughout the week

We’re proud to have sponsored three major Candidate and Measure forums this fall. Find our reports and videos from them here.

City of Santa Cruz Measure O is about so many things, but at base about building a new library downtown or renovating the current one. Wallace Baine talked with the architect who has designed both and has a side-by-side comparison of what each would offer – and lots of images to give you a good sense as well here . Wallace also wrote the big-picture story on O here , and moderated a forum with its proponents and opponents here .

The farmers market has become an unexpected political football in Santa Cruz politics. Last week, Lily Belli unearthed this twist: the farmers market could end on the site of the old library – if Measure O is defeated and a new library is built a few blocks away. Check it out here .

Housing, housing, housing. That’s the driver of so much of our politics. Mayoral hopeful Fred Keeley is already making proposals about the proposed new housing downtown, adjacent to what would be the new Warriors arena. Read about it here .