Santa Cruz County Election 2022 weekly update: November 7

Tomorrow is the day. We’ll see some national reckoning, and as we keep one eye on those results on our TVs, we want the other in-the-know about what we’ve decided in Santa Cruz County. As we have throughout the fall election season, our newsroom team of 10 will keep you up to date. Stay logged into Lookout.

If you haven’t voted yet, it’s time. Our complete election coverage is here to help you with those final decisions. If you’ve voted already, make plans for Tuesday evening.

This is what we’ll be providing:

We’ll be fastest with the vote counts, relaying the latest results,to you in handy, mobile-readable chart form, as reported by Santa Cruz County Clerk Tricia Webber. Our team has put together 38 charts, which one-by-one will tell us who’s up and who’s down, which contests are fairly decided – and which may take days (or weeks) to know. And we’ll alert you via email – or sign up for our text alerts as well – as soon as each tranche of numbers comes in. Share the signups with friends who want the latest.

for our text alerts as well – as soon as each tranche of numbers comes in. Share the with friends who want the latest. You can find the top race you’re most concerned about in a separate story, and we’ll keep you apprised of the count, and the color behind it in our Election Central blog.

Our correspondents are fanning out around the county to see what the candidates and measures leaders are saying as the vote comes in, and we’ll relay that to you.

We’ll provide useful links within our election night coverage to all we’ve covered during the Campaign.

All of this builds on our work during the long campaign.

Find it all here:

Election 2022 is our center for all of our election coverage.

Community Voices’ complete election coverage, where we’ve heard directly from the candidates, plus l etters-to-the editor , Op-Eds and Lookout’s endorsements .

Our Candidate and Measures Forums: We’re proud to have sponsored three major Candidate and Measure forums this fall. Find our reports and videos from them here.

And remember this week is the last week for our Election Special membership offer. As a salute to democracy, and how we’ll cover it in the year ahead, you can get a full year of complete access to Lookout (and yes, that includes all of Lily Belli’s food coverage and Wallace Baine’s wide-ranging Santa Cruz reporting) for just $99. Join the many who have become Lookout members over the past year. 2023 is going to be something to behold.