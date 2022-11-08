Election Central: Early returns trickling in, who’s ahead so far

Update: 9:15 p.m.

We’ve got the first results tallied for you here .

So far 22,148 votes have been counted. That should be about one-fifth of the total votes overall, but we won’t know that number for days.

The tally includes should have included all the in-person votes that happened before Tuesday and the vote-by-mails that County Clerk Tricia Webber’s office has counted.

So far, understanding that early trends may not be definitive, those candidates in the lead:

Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, for District 3 County Supervisor

Felipe Hernandez, for District 4 County Supervisor

Fred Keeley, for Santa Cruz Mayor

Scott Newsome for Santa Cruz City Council, District 4

Renee Golder for Santa Cruz City Council, District 6

Gail Pellerin for Assembly District 28

Dawn Addis for Assembly District 30

Ari Parker for Watsonville City Council

So far, understanding that early trends may not be definitive, where the measures stand.

No on N, the Empty Homes tax

No on O, opposing the library-mixed use development in downtown Santa Cruz

Yes on P, the increase in city’s transient occupancy tax on hospitality

Yes on K and L, school bonds for Santa Cruz City Schools

Catch up on those results and 25 other races with our handy election charts, here .



7:50 p.m.

Welcome to Lookout’s Election Central. Our whole newsroom of 10 is bringing you the results tonight as fast as we can get them accurately reported.

Correspondent Hillary Ojeda is at the County Clerk Tricia Webber’s office, relaying the tallies as soon as they come in. We expect that first round of counted ballots shortly after 8 tonight, likely by 8:20.

At Lookout, correspondent Max Chun is leading the charge on putting together the 38 charts that collectively will tell us how this election went. We’ll let you know here, at Election Central, as we can report new totals.

Overall, we expect three tranches of vote tallies this evening from the county. Check back throughout the night as we expect a steady flow of results, and better yet, make sure you can get our alerts — email and/or text — to know immediately when they are ready.

Our staff is also deployed at the watch parties just now filling up with supporters on this rainy, rainy Tuesday. We’ll let you know where the politicos are hanging out — and hope to pop the champagne.



Keeley jumps out to substantial lead in Santa Cruz mayor’s race

In the race to become Santa Cruz’s first directly elected mayor, Fred Keeley finds himself exactly where he and many others imagined he would be — in the lead by a wide margin and well on his way to victory over opponent Joy Schendledecker.

With early voting ballots tallied, Keeley leads Schendledecker 77.8% (3,476 votes) to 21.6% (965 votes). Twenty-five votes were cast for an unnamed “write-in.” Polls closed at 7 p.m. and election results will continue to trickle in throughout the evening and, likely, the coming days.



How it’s looking for Measure O

In early voting the controversial Measure O — which addresses the fate of a new downtown library and the farmers market among other things — fell behind by a margin of 18 points.

“It’s early,” said former Santa Cruz Mayor Cynthia Mathews, a big No-on-O supporter, “and things can change a whole lot. But it’s a great way to start.”

Rick Longinotti, a central activist behind Measure O, was wistful on Tuesday night. “I’m looking forward to reconciling with the opposition,” he said, “and I think there’s a good chance of that happening. I think a lot of folks who voted against [Measure O] did so because they are interested in affordable housing. Well, we’re interested in affordable housing. So let’s talk.”

Lisa, a volunteer in support of [Measure O], said she had no real hunch about how the vote would go. “I’ve been working on this for years. And I have no idea.”

The watch party for Yes-on-O took place at Woodstock’s Pizza on Front Street. The party took over the entire outdoor patio along the street and included about 100 people. No-on-O activists were literally right across the street at Abbott Square, with a crowd considerably smaller.

Russell Brutsche, an artist and activist, is a strong Yes-on-O supporter. He created a miniature model of downtown Santa Cruz that Measure O proponents used as an illustration of what downtown was becoming. Brutsche said, “I don’t think the early returns are going to mean much.” He pointed to UC Santa Cruz students as possible difference-makers, if O is defeated. “That was our main concern,” he said, “that [students] might tip the balance against us, even though students are generally more green. But we think overall, we have a much more green proposal.”

Golder leads Maxwell in District 6 race for the Westside’s first directly elected city council rep

With early voting ballots tallied, incumbent City Councilmember Renée Golder leads challenger Sean Maxwell 64.1% (489 votes) to 35.7% (272 votes) in the race for the District 6 Santa Cruz City Council seat. Two votes were cast for an unnamed write-in candidate.If Golder can hold on, the incumbent will become the first city council member directly-elected to represent a district of Westside residents. The oddly shaped District 6, which Maxwell has referred to as the “Louisiana Purchase district,” reaches from the UCSC campus in the northwest, and the southern half of the Circles neighborhood to the southeast. Roughly 10,500 residents live in District 6.Golder was not immediately available for comment.“I’m not going to jump to any conclusions yet, I’m just going to wait it out and see what happens,” Maxwell said.

In Soquel Water District, incumbents take early lead

Bruce Jaffe, Carla Christensen and Rachel Lather lead as the top three vote-getters with 28.4% (2,776 votes) 25.6% (2,504 votes) and 28.2% (2,759 votes), respectively. Challengers Corrie Kates (8.6%) and Kris Kirby (9.2%) hold the bottom two slots. Thirty-two votes were cast for an unnamed “write-in.”

The Soquel Creek Water District serves more than 40,000 people across Aptos, La Selva Beach, Opal Cliffs, Rio Del Mar, Seascape, Soquel and portions of Capitola. In a moment in which more and more local elections are uncontested, the water district races have drawn a crowded ballot.

Marcus Pimentel and Joe Gallagher take the lead in Pajaro Valley Health Care District open seats

With 4,777 votes counted, Marcus Pimentel and Joe Gallagher are leading the race for the two open seats on the Pajaro Valley Health Care District board. Gallagher took an early lead with 41.64% of the vote ahead of Pimentel’s 31.58% and Jasmine Notanee Nájera’s 26.14%.

The health care district boundary has 42,286 voters in Santa Cruz County and 4,443 voters in Monterey County. Nájera and Pimentel are incumbents.The newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District now owns and operates the Watsonville Community Hospital. The hospital declared bankruptcy in December, pushing a coalition of local governments and health organizations to form a nonprofit to raise and purchase it with the goal of returning the hospital to public ownership.

Where they’ll be gathering

At the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) headquarters on Santa Cruz Westside, there’ll be quite an assemblage. Santa Cruz City Council candidates Sean Maxwell and Hector Marin will be joined by would-be supervisor Justin Cumnings and the Yes on N crowd.

Santa Cruz mayoral hopeful Fred Keeley is greeting people at his house. Not far away, at Hotel Paradox, supervisor candidate Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and the No on N people await results. At Abbott Square, No on O congregates, while, across the street, at Woodstock’s Pizza, it’s Yes on O and Keeley opponent Joy Schlendecker.

At Jalisco’s in Watsonville, it’s District 4 supervisor Felipe Hernandez and Yes on S. Jimmy Dutra, Hernandez’s opponent is at Carmona’s.

Already, we’ve got a picture of the developing vote.

How many of us will vote in Santa Cruz County?

As of Monday afternoon, the county had received 41,000 vote-by-mail and early in-person voting ballots out of about 167,000 registered voters in Santa Cruz County. In other words, 24.5% of registered voters had submitted early ballots the day before election day.

On Tuesday, as of 4 p.m., Webber said that about 4,200 people had voted in-person across the county, and officials had picked up an additional estimated 10,000 vote-by-mail ballots that had been dropped off.

On Election night, she said her office will post the “unofficial” results sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. Those results will include all the in-person votes that happened before Tuesday and the vote-by-mails that they have processed.

California voters elect Gavin Newsom to second term as governor

California chose the incumbent over an unfamiliar Republican state senator from Lassen County who struggled to compete with the Democratic political heavyweight. The race was called by the Associated Press shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m.

The election solidifies the 55-year-old Democrat’s success at the ballot box. Newsom captured the governor’s office in 2018 with the biggest margin of victory in more than half a century and buried the GOP-led effort to recall him by the same advantage three years later.

After easily defeating Dahle, the socially progressive governor returns for another four years to lead a state on the verge of becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world while simultaneously experiencing record homelessness, a dire shortage of affordable housing, and rising crime.

Padilla makes more history

Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla made history again when he became the first Latino to be elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate. The 49-year-old broke a barrier in 2021 when he was sworn in to fill Kamala Harris’ seat after she became vice president.

His appointment by Gov. Gavin Newsom was celebrated as providing representation for the large and growing Latino population in the state. On Tuesday, voters chose Padilla to complete Harris’ term through Jan. 3 as well as for a full six-year term of his own. In both elections, he defeated GOP attorney Mark Meuser.

How do political rookies spend Election Day?

Sean Maxwell, the challenger for the District 6 City Council seat, woke up at 5 a.m. and drank coffee, an unusual morning brew for the loose leaf yerba mate aficionado. After a 6:30 a.m. meeting, he spent much of the rainy day at UCSC, working on getting students registered to vote.

Standing over a pot of homemade chicken soup, Maxwell told our Christopher Neely over the phone that his Election Day mantra has been “self-care.”

“That means making sure I don’t over-exert myself and remembering to eat,” Maxwell says. “I don’t feel nervous. I don’t feel like I should have done more. The only hard thing is that we’re not really going to know the full results for a couple days with mail-in ballots still coming in.”

Maxwell will head over to the SEIU Local 521 building for a watch party, where he will be joined with other candidates on the ballot such as District 3 Supervisor candidate Justin Cummings and District 4 City Council candidate Hector Marin. Measure N supporters will also be in attendance.

For Joy Schendledecker, the mayoral candidate up against Fred Keeley, nervous excitement combined with the sound of the morning’s pounding rain meant an earlier rise than normal. A bowl of Quaker oat squares for breakfast preceded a morning filled with a doctor’s appointment and retrieving her e-bike from the repair shop.

“I’ve been obsessively checking social media and pacing around the house, I’m not really sure what to do with myself,” Schendledecker tells me. The mayoral hopeful’s stress snacks have included an assortment of leftover cheeses — swiss and cheddar — and an apple. “I realize I’m stress-eating so the apple is me trying to balance it out.”

Schendledecker’s team will head over to Woodstock’s Pizza for her election night party. Supporters of Measure O will also be there.

