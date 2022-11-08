General election 2022 results

Editor’s note: We’ve made it easy for you to keep on top of the latest numbers for all Santa Cruz County election results. Here, in 38 charts are the latest results. Correspondent Hillary Ojeda is at the County Clerk’s office, relaying the tallies as soon as they come in. Correspondent Max Chun is leading the charge on these charts, as we focus both on accuracy and speed.

Check back through the night as we expect a steady flow of results. Some charts may be temporarily incomplete.

Per Santa Cruz County Clerk Tricia Webber, 22,148 votes have been counted. We are currently updating each of the races in Santa Cruz County. Refresh your browser for the latest numbers.

Santa Cruz County Supervisor races

Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson has jumped out in front of Justin Cummings in the District 3 Supervisor’s race, receiving 2,034 votes, or 53.87% of 4,053 votes counted thus far.

In District 4, Felipe Hernandez has the early lead over Jimmy Dutra with 1,034 votes — 55.06% of 1,951 votes counted so far.

City of Santa Cruz races

In the race for Santa Cruz Mayor, Fred Keeley has taken an early lead over Joy Schendledecker, receiving 3,476 votes. That’s 77.83% of the 4,736 votes counted so far.

In Santa Cruz’s first city council district election, Scott Newsome grabbed an early lead in District 4, with 305 votes, or 53.7% of the 633 votes counted.

In District 6, Renée Golder has the lead over Sean Maxwell with 489 votes, or 64.09% of the 836 votes counted.

City of Santa Cruz measures

Measure N – an empty home tax – is behind in early vote counts. The “no” option has received 4,736 votes, or 63.4% of total votes counted so far.

Meanwhile, early voting results show Measure O losing in the battle to decide the fate of a downtown library/mixed-use project. Of the 4,736 votes cast so far, the No side has racked up 2714, or 59.19%. If it passes, Measure O would pave the way for a new town square on a parking lot known as Lot 4.

Measure P, the city of Santa Cruz Transient Occupancy Tax hike, appears to be well on its way to passing. It has received 3,575 votes, or 77.75% of total votes counted.

City of Watsonville measures

In a battle over Watsonville’s urban boundaries, Measure Q was leading in early voting, with the yes side receiving 1,143 votes, or 67.39% of 1,788 votes counted so far. Q would restrict development to witihin the existing city limits.

Measure S, which asked voters to allow the city council the flexibility to annex adjacent farmland for development in the future, was leading in early votes. Voters had cast 931 ballots in favor of S, or 54.6% of total votes counted.

School measures

Measures K and L have started strong, having received 10,296



and 4,934 votes so far respectively. Early counts show voters appeared to strongly support K, a bond measure to raise money for Santa Cruz City High Schools. The yes side received 6,180 votes, or 62.68% of ballots counted. Voters also appeared to support L, a bond measure to raise money for the city’s elementary schools. The yes side received 3,107 votes, or 65.29% of ballots counted. The school measures require a 55% approval.

California State Assembly races

In District 28, Democratic candidate and longtime Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin has a strong early lead over Republican opponent Liz Lawler, having received 8126 votes, or 78% of total votes cast in Santa Cruz County, which is about 30% of the total district. We’ll update these totals for the two-county district overall later this evening.

District 30 is looking similar, with Democratic candidate Dawn Addis boasting a big early lead over Republican opponent Vicki Nohrden. She has received 5954 votes, or 75% of total votes cast in Santa Cruz County, which is about 20% of the total district. We’ll update these totals for the three-county district overall later this evening.

Water district races

Five candidates are competing for three director’s spots on the Soquel Creek Water District. Incumbents Carla C. Christensen, Rachél Lather and Bruce Jaffe were leading in early voting, with 2,504, 2,759 and 2,776 votes respectively out of 4,479 votes counted so far. That put Christensen at 25.58%, Lather at 28.18 and Jaffe at 28.36% of tallied ballots.

Pajaro Valley Health Care District races

For this fledgling new body, non-incumbent Joe Gallager leads (42%) over incumbents Marcus Pimentel (31%) and Jasmine Najera (26%), with 4777 votes cast. The top two vote getters take the seats of the five-member board.

Capitola City Council

Watsonville City Council

