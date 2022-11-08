Santa Cruz City Schools: Yes on Measures K&L take commanding lead

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

Two school bonds totaling $371 million for the Santa Cruz City Schools District are earning more yes votes than no votes.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, those who voted “yes” on Measure K for the Santa Cruz High School District had 62.65% percent of the vote while those opposing it had 37.35% percent.

Meanwhile, those supporting Santa Cruz Elementary School District Measure L had 65.29% percent of the vote and those opposing it had 34.71%, out of the total 7,823 votes counted.

The elementary school district and high school district have different boundaries and therefore a different number of registered voters.

Santa Cruz City Schools needed at least 55 percent of voters within the boundaries of its elementary and high school districts to approve the measures in order to issue the bonds and they both appeared on track to hit that threshold on Tuesday night.

If voters approve Measure K, the district will issue $249 million in bonds to upgrade the middle schools and high schools. Similarly, if voters approve Measure L, the district will issue $122 million in bonds to upgrade elementary schools.

If both are approved, about 5% of the total $371 million, or about $19 million, is planned to go toward building rental housing for teachers and staff as an initial investment, according to the district.

For property owners, this means they would pay between the equivalent of four cups of coffee per month or one pizza per month, depending on where they live and which of the measures applies to them.