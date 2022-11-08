Santa Cruz City Council: Scott Newsome maintains lead in District 4 race

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

A new face will join the Santa Cruz City Council dais come 2023, and he will represent the newly formed District 4.

Thus far, it looks like that face will belong to Scott Newsome, who leads with 53% of the vote, or 523 votes. Hector Marin is in second place with 30% of the vote, followed by Greg Hyver, with 8%.

A fourth name, Bodie Shargel, received 7% of the vote. However, he withdrew from the race in September.

The district — with a population of about 10,000 and bounded by High Street to the north, Front Street to the east, Beach Street and the municipal wharf to the south, and a mix of Bay Street and King Street to the west — will see drastic change in the next few years, including potentially 17-story housing developments and thousands of new residents.

None of the three candidates has ever held elected office before. Newsome views himself as a pragmatist who will bring his experience as a UC Santa Cruz politics lecturer and economics researcher to the council.

Marin, the only Latino in the race, wishes to engage more directly with Santa Cruzans by expanding public comment, host more community engagement meetings, and ensure multilingual services — all for a more equitable city. By midnight, he had received 297 votes.

Hyver is all about individualism and seeks to promote a direct-democracy style of government in District 4, introducing a “software-based, policymaking platform” that captures the direct voices of his constituents. By midnight, he had received 78 votes.