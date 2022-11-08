Santa Cruz City Council: Renée Golder leads Sean Maxwell in Westside’s District 6 race

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

With early voting ballots tallied, incumbent City Councilmember Renée Golder was leading challenger Sean Maxwell 64.1% (489 votes) to 35.7% (272 votes) in the race for the District 6 Santa Cruz City Council seat. Two votes were cast for an unnamed write-in candidate.

If Golder can hold on, the incumbent will become the first city council member directly elected to represent a district of Westside residents. The oddly shaped District 6, which Maxwell has referred to as the “Louisiana Purchase district,” reaches from the UCSC campus in the northwest, and the southern half of the Circles neighborhood to the southeast. Roughly 10,500 residents live in District 6.

Golder, principal at Bay View Elementary School and lifelong resident of Santa Cruz County, has served on the city council since April 2020 after a victory in the recall election of City Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover. However, that 2020 election was at large. With the voter-approved shift to district-based city council representation, the 2022 election represents the first time Golder can test her popularity in her Westside neighborhood. She has taken on public safety and housing as her key issues throughout the election cycle.

Maxwell, a carpenter by trade who runs his own general contracting business, has worked to present himself as the more progressive option in the election. Appointed to the city’s planning commission by outgoing City Councilmember Justin Cummings, Maxwell has used his platform to focus on stronger affordability policies and tighter development standards.