Santa Cruz Mayor: Keeley jumps out to substantial lead over Joy Schendledecker

In the race to become Santa Cruz’s first directly elected mayor, Fred Keeley finds himself exactly where he and many others imagined he would be — in the lead by a wide margin and well on his way to victory over opponent Joy Schendledecker.

With early voting ballots tallied, Keeley leads Schendledecker 77.8% (3,476 votes) to 21.6% (965 votes). Twenty-five votes were cast for an unnamed “write-in.” Polls closed at 7 p.m. and election results will continue to trickle in throughout the evening and, likely, the coming days.

Keeley and Schendledecker were not immediately available for comment.

A shift to district-based city council representation with an at-large mayor was approved by voters during the June primary. Keeley, a career politician with stints in the California State Assembly and on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, said he was approached to seek the mayor’s seat by “key community and civic leaders” who felt his experience would help guide Santa Cruz through this transition in governance.

The race between Keeley and Schendledecker reflected a larger trend in this election cycle of establishment candidates facing off against more progressive challengers. Schendledecker, an artist, mother and community organizer with ties to the Democratic Socialists of America, planned initially to run for the District 3 city council seat; however, that election was pushed to 2024. When she noticed Keeley failed to draw a challenger for the mayor’s seat, she tossed her hat in the ring.

Keeley and Schendledecker have butted heads most explicitly on development, with Keeley supporting the larger redevelopment projects that Schendledecker has criticized for not doing enough to produce affordable housing. Their differences can most vividly be seen in how they voted on the ballot measures. Keeley opposed both the empty home tax proposed by Measure N, and Measure O’s promise to stop the downtown library project and preserve downtown city parking lots for affordable housing. Schendledecker supported both measures.