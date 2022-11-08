Santa Cruz’s Measure O: No side leads in early voting

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

In early election results on Tuesday night, the controversial Measure O – which addresses the fate of a new downtown library and the farmers market among other things – fell behind by a margin of 18 points.

“It’s early,” said former Santa Cruz mayor Cynthia Mathews, a big No-on-O supporter, “and things can change a whole lot. But it’s a great way to start.”

Even before hearing the early results, Rick Longinotti, a central activist behind Measure O, was wistful about what may come after the election Tuesday night. “I’m looking forward to reconciling with the opposition,” he said, “and I think there’s a good chance of that happening. I think a lot of folks who voted against [Measure O] did so because they are interested in affordable housing. Well, we’re interested in affordable housing. So let’s talk.”

Lisa, a volunteer in support of [Measure O], said she had no real hunch about how the vote would go. “I’ve been working on this for years. And I have no idea.”

At the center of the contentious Measure O is the proposed library/mixed use project that would build an enormous new public library in downtown Santa Cruz, along with120-plus new affordable housing units and a new parking garage on what is now the parking lot on Cedar Street between Lincoln and Cathcart streets.

The new project would move the public library from its current spot on Church and Center streets and displace the weekly farmers market from Lot 4, where it has been for 20 years, to Lot 7, a couple of blocks away on Front Street.

A yes vote on O is a no vote on the proposed project. It would essentially halt the project and mandate that the city renovate the library on its current site and allow the farmer’s market to remain where it has been for years. A no vote on O is an endorsement of the library/mixed-use project to go forward.

Measure O — tabbed by its supporters as “Our Downtown, Our Future” — has a lot of moving parts and its ramifications are significant, sure to shape at least one part of the downtown for generations to come. There are four primary issues at stake in O: (1) the library, its size and location; (2) where the farmers market will be; (3) much-needed affordable housing units; and (4) the parking garage, whether it’s necessary and whether it’s wise land-use policy.

For months leading up to Election Day, the Measure O debate has been controversial. Supporters of the library project — again, to keep it clear, that would be the No-on-O vote — say that the measure is a last-ditch effort by a group of activists who didn’t get their way in the open public process for a project that is already well down the road in its planning stages. The measure’s backers say that the library project represents a betrayal of what voters expected when they passed a funding measure for a new library back in 2016.

Though Yes-on-O concedes that Measure S, a $67 million bond measure for the 10-branch county library system that passed with 70% approval, does allow for the construction of a new downtown library, the campaign’s messaging at the time led many voters to believe they were voting for renovation of the current library, say O supporters.

Measure O is largely supported by a coalition of various local organizations, each touting a specific part of the measure, including Downtown Commons Advocates, ReImagine Santa Cruz, Don’t Bury the Library, the Campaign for Sustainable Transportation, Youth for Climate Justice and others. Former elected officials supporting Measure O include former county supervisor Gary Patton, city councilmember Sandy Brown and former mayors Chris Krohn, Celia Scott, Jane Weed-Pomerantz, Katherine Beiers, Bruce Van Allen and Tim Fitzmaurice.

Opposition to O comes largely from establishment groups such as the Democratic Party of Santa Cruz County, the Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce, the Cabrillo College Board of Trustees, the Downtown Association of Santa Cruz, the Friends of Santa Cruz Public Libraries and many others. Individuals who have come out against O include Rep. Jimmy Panetta, sitting county supervisors Ryan Coonerty and Bruce McPherson, supervisor candidate Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner, and former mayors Donna Meyers, Martine Watkins, Cynthia Chase, David Terrazas, Emily Reilly, Cynthia Mathews, Don Lane and Mike Rotkin, as well as Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah.