Watsonville: Yes votes lead on measures Q&S

Yes on Measure Q looks poised to win big in Watsonville.

By midnight, Q had garnered 68.12% of the vote (with 2,360 ballots counted), while Measure S clung to a narrow 51.51% lead.

Measure Q is essentially a vote to keep growth within the existing urban limits, while S allows future city councils to annex farmland in the region for housing development. The two competing ballot measures offer opposing views over the city’s identity as an agrarian utopia.

Proponents of Measure Q argue there are plenty of underutilized or vacant plots within the city limits that could be considered for development over the next 20 years. They believe voters should prioritize protecting the region’s fertile farmland over annexing additional land for future development. Watsonville’s current urban boundaries were approved in 2002 and were set to expire in November and another in 2027.

Supporters of Measure S argue that the region’s affordability crisis disproportionately harms young people and families — particularly low-wage agricultural workers.

They believe building up the city’s downtown zone wouldn’t go far enough to address the community’s housing shortage and that creating economic opportunities for struggling millennials would require allowing the city to grow horizontally as well as vertically.

