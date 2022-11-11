Santa Cruz Election 2022: The latest on winners, losers and races that are still too close to call

In Capitola, incumbent Yvette Brooks leads her four competitors with 26% of the vote. All neck and neck for three city council seats . Alexander Pedersen, Gerry Jensen and Joe Clarke follow, with only four votes dividing the three. Enrique Dolmo, Jr. trails, about 100 votes.

On Friday, the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s office reported its latest vote count. It adds 23,744 votes to our previously reported total of 37,878. Now, 61,622 votes are in, representing an estimated 60% to 70% of the vote. The count continues through the weekend – with another report expected Monday at 4 p.m.

How much vote is left? At least 37,000 votes, per the numbers below via County Clerk Tricia Webber. An unknown number of mail ballots are still in transit. Those that arrive by Tuesday, the 15th, will be counted as well. That means we can expect more than 100,000 total votes.

Approximately 35,900 vote by mail ballots

1,175 Same Day Registration ballots

90 Provisional ballots

Unknown number of vote-by-mail ballots that have 11/8 (or earlier) postmarks and are received by 11/15

With these results in, we now have a clearer picture of the winners and losers, but not yet enough votes to declare mathematical certainty.

The sum-up: None of the contests has directionally changed from the first count.

We break down the races, at this point, into three groups:

Contests that look decided

Contests that show significant, but not yet deciding, leads.

Fairly close contests

Contests that look decided:

Fred Keeley will become the first four-year mayor for the city of Santa Cruz , up by 50 points, getting 75% of the vote so far.

, up by 50 points, getting 75% of the vote so far. Measure N, the initiative that would have taxed “empty homes,” is going down by 17 points, gaining just 37% of the vote.

by 17 points, gaining just 37% of the vote. On the Watsonville boundary measures, Measure Q — to maintain the city’s boundaries as they are — is poised to win over Measure S by double digits. If both passed, the one with the greatest number of votes would go forward. Q claims 67% yes while S holds 51% yes.

over Measure S by double digits. If both passed, the one with the greatest number of votes would go forward. Q claims 67% yes while S holds 51% yes. Santa Cruz City Schools Measures K and L, bonds for school improvements, both look like they have safe paths to victory. K – for high schools – is winning 63% of the vote. L – for elementary schools – is winning 66% of the vote. Each needs 55% to pass.

The slate of three incumbent Soquel Water Creek District board members – Bruce Jaffe, Rachel Lather and Carla Christensen – will continue in their jobs , significantly leading their two opponents by a wide margin.

, significantly leading their two opponents by a wide margin. Measure P, an increase in the City of Santa Cruz transient occupancy tax, looks to be a winner, with 78% yes votes.

Two new California State Assembly representatives for Santa Cruz County will be seated: Gail Pellerin for the new District 28 and Dawn Addis for District 30, each winning about two-thirds of the vote. In new District 29, incumbent Robert Rivas, is winning a similar percentage.

Assembly districts 28, 29 and 30 all stretch across multiple counties. Here’s the latest on where the races now stand districtwide, as well the support each candidate has received so far within Santa Cruz County.

In District 28 , Former Santa Cruz County Clerk Gail Pellerin, a Democrat, continues to hold a substantial lead over Republican opponent Liz Lawler. Pellerin earned 65% of the vote districtwide, or 63,414 votes to Lawler’s 33,813, or 35%. Pellerin has captured 75% support within Santa Cruz County, or 14,094 votes.

District 29 incumbent Democrat Robert Rivas, who is set to become Assembly Speaker next year, held a nearly 27-point lead over Republican Stephanie Castro. Rivas had captured 63.5% of the districtwide vote to Castro’s 36.5%, with more than 48,000 ballots counted. That margin was even wider in Santa Cruz County, where Rivas had earned 70% of the vote to Castro’s 30%.

District 30 Democrat Dawn Addis is leading Republican Vicki Norhden by a 20-point margin across the district. Addis captured 60% of the overall votes counted districtwide and 72% of the vote in Santa Cruz County.

Contests that show significant, but not yet deciding, leads:

The subject of so much contention – Measure O – is failing. The “no” vote holds a 16-point lead over “yes,” with 58% of the vote.

Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson leads Justin Cummings for 3rd District county supervisor by six points, with 53% of the vote.

by six points, with 53% of the vote. Felipe Hernandez leads Jimmy Dutra for 4th District county supervisor by 12 points, with 55% of the vote.

by 12 points, with 55% of the vote. Scott Newsome, with 53% of the vote, is well ahead of his two challengers for Santa Cruz City Council District 4 , leading Hector Marin by 22 points.

, leading Hector Marin by 22 points. Renee Golder, with 62% of the vote, is 25 points ahead of her competitor, Sean Maxwell, in Santa Cruz City Council District 6 .

. In Scotts Valley , incumbent Derek Timm holds a 9-point lead over newcomer Alan Timms, who leads incumbent Jim Reed for the second seat by 4 points.

Fairly close contests: