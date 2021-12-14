Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The benchlands near the confluence of the San Lorenzo River and Branciforte Creek flooded Monday.
PHOTOS: Atmospheric river takes aim at Santa Cruz County

The benchlands near the confluence of the San Lorenzo River and Branciforte Creek flooded Monday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The encampment along the San Lorenzo River bore the brunt of Monday’s heavy rains. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The swollen San Lorenzo River near downtown Monday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A man surveys stormy seas Monday from the jetty in Capitola. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A swollen Aptos Creek emptied into the bay Monday afternoon at Rio Del Mar. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz officials worked Monday to encourage unhoused residents to move from the San Lorenzo River benchlands to drier ground. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz officials were out in the San Lorenzo River benchlands Monday urging the unhoused there to move to higher ground. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A man and his dog shelter from the elements Monday at the Soquel Avenue bridge over the San Lorenzo River downtown. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The first major storm since October made for flooding along the San Lorenzo River on Monday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The encampment on the San Lorenzo River benchlands flooded Monday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A stormy Cement Ship in Aptos on Monday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

