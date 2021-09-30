Santa Cruz METRO Offers Free Fares on California Clean Air Day

To address community health concerns related to air quality, Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO), in partnership with Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, has pledged to participate in the 2021 California Clean Air Day by offering free fares countywide on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. This will reduce the pollution in the air, which matters more than ever. It also serves as a reminder to our community that everyone has a role in clearing the air and increasing the health of our community.

Designed around individual actions, California Clean Air Day is a non-profit, statewide program built on the idea that shared experiences unite people to action to improve our community health. On October 6, 2021, millions of Californians will take simple, individual actions to clear the air and improve their and their community’s health. Over 650,000 people participated in 2019, and it is anticipated that many more will participate in 2021.

California Clean Air Day allows the ability for businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations to sign up as a way to engage their members, students, employees, and customers to encourage participation. They can choose from a menu of activities to clear the air from changing air filters to opting not to drive and taking public transportation to switching out harmful cleaning products.

Take the CA Clean Air Day Pledge by scanning or clicking the QR Code

Make your pledge today along with METRO and the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce by visiting: www.cleanairday.org/pledge/individual/santacruzmetro or by scanning the QR code to celebrate this statewide day of action that is easy, fun, and totally California. Pledges can be as simple as shopping locally, buying organic, taking public transportation, and so much more.

About Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District

Established in 1968, Santa Cruz METRO provides fixed-route and Highway 17 commuter service throughout Santa Cruz County, with limited service connecting to Monterey Salinas Transit at our Watsonville Transit Center and Santa Clara County, transporting more than 5 million passenger trips a year. METRO also operates ParaCruz paratransit service to Santa Cruz County, providing about 73,500 trips per year. METRO’s operating budget in FY21 is almost $55 million and is funded through a combination of farebox revenue, sales tax, and state and federal sources. Today it operates a fleet of 94 buses on at least 24 fixed-routes. For more information, visit www.scmtd.com . Like METRO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SantaCruzMETRO or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SantaCruzMETRO .

About Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce:

Since 1889, the Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce has been committed to promoting the economic vitality and prosperity of Santa Cruz county. The Chamber continues to be the driving force in the county’s economic environment, ensuring that opportunities can be realized, risks can be mitigated, and businesses can thrive. As both a visionary for and steward of the economic environment, the Chamber provides the nexus for business, government, and education and creates the collective awareness, understanding and voice for the local community. In service of its mission, the Santa Cruz County Chamber provides programs, resources, and momentum in 3 key areas: Advocacy, Resources, and Connections. For more information, visit http://www.santacruzchamber.org/ Like the Chamber on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SantaCruzCountyChamber .

About Coalition for Clean Air:

Since 1971, the Coalition for Clean Air has worked to protect public health, improve air quality and prevent climate change in California. With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, CCA advocates for effective policy solutions to achieve clean air for California. Twitter and Instagram: @CleanAirDay Facebook: www.facebook.com/CleanAirDay