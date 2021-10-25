Meet us Under the Redwoods (Free Webinar Series)

Get inspired by the history, science and beauty of redwoods.

Coast Redwoods are Natural Marvels

Coast redwoods thrive only along the Pacific coast, from Big Sur to Oregon. In the southern Bay Area, they stretch across the Santa Cruz mountains, from Silicon Valley to the Pacific Ocean. They’ve been here for at least 20 million years.

Redwoods provide critical habitat for a vast array of wildlife—like mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, coho salmon, and endangered marbled murrelets. As the Earth’s climate changes, the Santa Cruz mountains are one of only a handful of areas where certain plants and animals can survive, because of a diversity of regional microclimates, cooling from coastal fog, and largely unpaved lands.

The trees themselves are rare, precious, and fascinating. They exist naturally only here along the California and Oregon coasts, and they dominate their landscapes not only because they are the tallest trees in the world, but also because of their resilience, especially as they thrive and regenerate with fire. Learn more about coast redwoods.

Get Inspired by the Redwoods

We love redwoods and are endlessly fascinated by their majesty, resilience, tranquility, and grace. If you agree, we invite you to join Sempervirens Fund Under the Redwoods to explore the beauty, history, science, and benefits of our magnificent redwood forests, In this free webinar series, we invite experts and thinkers to join us each month to explore our magnificent redwood forests, what makes redwoods so special, why they thrive here and nowhere else in the world, and what they mean to us in our lives.

Over the past year, we have learned about:



Big Basin and California State Parks: What is the future for Big Basin Redwoods? How is California State Parks meeting this moment to pioneer new ways to create unforgettable park experiences in the heart of redwood forests?

Marbled Murrelets, Pumas and Wildflowers: The Santa Cruz Mountains are a remarkably rich ecological complex teeming with wildlife and rare and unique flora. This year we learned about the plights of the elusive Marbled Murrelet, efforts to track and protect the threatened puma, and the emergence of fire-following wildflowers.

Fire and the Wisdom of the Forest: Fire remains both an ever-present threat and a possible tool for forests to thrive. At the same time, the forests we are protecting are remarkable communicators, working together to survive.

Inspiring Redwoods and the Bay Area’s Conservation Legacy : Redwoods help us reflect on our own nature and our ideas for the world. Redwoods have also been at the heart of a remarkable conservation legacy that has brought about significant and pioneering efforts here in the Santa Cruz mountains and throughout the Bay Area.

The Restoration of a Watershed: The San Vicente watershed, inland from Davenport, is an exceptional coldwater creek system. Sempervirens Fund and partners have been working to restore it for a decade and earlier this year removed a century-old dam, releasing sediment critical to salmon spawning at the southern end of their range.

Please join us for our final webinar of 2020 when we host REI’s Vice President of Marketing, Vivienne Long for a special conversation about the history and impact of the #OptOutside movement over the past six years. This webinar, on November 16, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM PST, is free.

