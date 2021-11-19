OptOutside with Sempervirens Fund

For Sempervirens Fund, protecting redwoods over the last 121 years has also meant working to establish and expand public parks so anyone, anywhere can visit and experience coast redwood forests in the Santa Cruz mountains. In many ways, we’ve been “opting outside” since our founders passed a hat in 1900, collecting funds to lobby to protect the first redwoods at Big Basin Redwoods State Park.

Studies show that spending time outdoors, and specifically around redwood trees, has many health benefits. (Dan Quinn)

That is one of many reasons we are excited to invite you to join us as we celebrate this idea in November with our partners at REI. During #OptOutside weekend—November 26-28—we will host a photo contest with REI to celebrate time spent in nature. Snap a picture of your time celebrating nature over #OptOutside weekend and share it with us to enter to win a special prize package from REI.

The #OptOutside movement was established by REI six years ago to celebrate time spent in nature. Since the beginning of the movement, #OptOutside has presented our communities with an opportunity to reflect on how we can build a more inclusive outdoor culture to ensure that all people feel welcome outside. At Sempervirens Fund we know we have work to do to achieve our vision for a network of protected redwood forests in which the forests are thriving and all visitors feel safe, welcome, and included.

Submit your photo for a chance to win an REI prize pack. (Ian Bornarth)

During this #OptOutside weekend, we invite you to continue our 121-year tradition of celebrating the outdoors by joining us as we enjoy nature, together, from November 26 - 28.