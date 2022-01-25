Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Monarch butterflies at Natural Bridges State Beach
Monarch butterflies at Natural Bridges State Beach.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Environment

Official count confirms monarch butterflies are back, in a big way

By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The nonprofit organization that monitors monarchs during their wintering months in the West announced Tuesday that butterfly populations have jumped from 2020-21 numbers by more than a hundredfold, from an all-time low of less than 2,000 to almost a quarter-million.

The monarch butterfly population in Santa Cruz County and all along the California coast is on the rebound.

In a big way.

The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation posted its final tally of the Western monarch at 247,237, the highest total since 2016. Most of the monarchs in Santa Cruz County were found at Natural Bridges State Park and Moran Lake in Pleasure Point. Both sites registered more than 1,000 butterflies each.

The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation posted its final tally of the Western monarch at 247,237, the highest total since 2016. Most of the monarchs in Santa Cruz County were found at Natural Bridges State Park and Moran Lake in Pleasure Point. Both sites registered more than 1,000 butterflies each.

Santa Cruz turned out to be the northernmost spot for significant populations of monarchs, with fewer than 600 spotted in the Bay Area between San Mateo and Mendocino counties. Most of the butterflies were found in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Emma Pelton of the Xerces Society said in a statement, “We’re ecstatic with the results and hope this trend continues.” However, she added that there is “no single cause or definitive answer” to the uptick. But even with the dramatic bounce back, monarch populations have fallen by even larger numbers over the past 30 years, losing 95% of their numbers since the 1980s.

Tuesday’s announcement were the results of a count conducted in late November and early December. The results of a second count that concluded Jan. 9 will be announced in February.

A monarch butterfly at Natural Bridges State Beach
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

