Join the Hug-a-Tree challenge to earn an Earth Day GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title
Presented by Sempervirens Fund
Break records for Earth Day
We’ve been away from you for too long! Come join us on Earth Day - April 22, 2022 - for a free and fun family day at Roaring Camp, in Felton, CA. We invite you to celebrate Earth Day with us, and with people around the world participating in the Hug-a-Tree Challenge, presented by REI.
Join us to:
- Celebrate Earth Day
- Establish a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ® title for most photos of a person hugging a tree uploaded to Instagram in one hour. Upload your photo from 12-1pm on April 22nd to count toward the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ® title!
- Family-fun activities, music, food and local vendors
- Visit redwoods on a Roaring Camp train ride and at Henry Cowell State Park
When:
- Friday, April 22, 2022, from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Hug-a-Tree Challenge: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Where:
- Roaring Camp Railroads, Felton, CA | 5401 Graham Hill Rd, Felton, CA 95018
Tickets and Parking:
- The event is free. We encourage you to register for the event here.
- Parking is free if you mention you are coming for the Hug-a-Tree Challenge or the Sempervirens Fund event.
Embrace Our Environment
Sempervirens Fund’s Earth Day event at Roaring Camp is sponsored by Heritage Bank, Roaring Camp, Scharf Investments, and Verve Coffee, with in-kind support from KAZU and Lookout Local.