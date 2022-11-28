Enchanted Loop Reroute, built by SCMTS in Wilder Ranch State Park in 2016. (Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship)

If you’ve ever hit the dirt in Santa Cruz, you’ve likely used a Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship (SCMTS) trail. SCMTS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that builds and maintains great trails for everyone, and gets volunteers out to learn and dig into the trail-building fun. They’re transforming trail access in the Santa Cruz Mountains, and you can help them bring new outdoor access to life in 2023.

You might know SCMTS for their work building popular trails like Emma McCrary Trail in Pogonip, Enchanted Loop reroute in Wilder Ranch State Park, or Flow Trail in Soquel Demonstration State Forest. Their next big projects will build new trails, restore beloved parks, and help diverse community members experience the magical landscape of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Alongside the BLM, SCMTS is working to open 7,000 acres of the never-before-accessed Cotoni-Coast Dairies National Monument (CCD) to the public. The project is moving forward nicely: in less than a year, SCMTS has already brought together over 1,000 volunteers to complete over 3,000 hours of volunteer trail work on the property. With additional time from SCMTS’ professional Trail Crew, 4 out of the 19 miles of planned trail are now complete

Drew Perkins, Trails Planning Director for SCMTS, scoping new trails at Cotoni-Coast Dairies. (Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship)

Cotoni-Coast Dairies trails will start at the base of Highway 1 and make their way up through marine terraces and redwood forests to enjoy the Santa Cruz coast like never before. There will be accessible ADA trails, dog-friendly access, hiking-specific trails, and shared-use hiking, cycling, and equestrian trails.

But the Cotoni-Coast Dairies trail opening could be delayed if additional funding does not come through. In addition to securing grants and sponsorships for this trail construction, about a third of the cost needs to come from individual donors like yourself. The team’s about halfway to their goal, but needs to raise over $2 million more to keep the project on track. Make a donation today to keep their shovels in the dirt.

Big Basin Rebuild

SCMTS Trail Crew member Bruce Dorman providing fuel management support for California State Parks in Fall Creek Unit of Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. (Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship)

Starting early next year, SCMTS’ professional Trail Crew will begin trail restoration work in one of the most historic open spaces in California: Big Basin Redwoods State Park.

The team will tackle fuels management starting on the backcountry trails, which means two things: lots of chainsaw work and extra-challenging days out in the charred forest. After clearing hazards, they’ll then carefully restore trail tread and features that were damaged in 2020’s CZU Lightning Fire Complex so that these beloved trails can reopen for public use.

Trail Stewardship

Dig Days are SCMTS’ premier volunteer events, and gather up to 100 volunteers for a fully-supported day of trail work at locations throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship)

SCMTS continually sets new records year over year for its volunteer trail work hours. In 2018, they reached 4,000 hours, then in 2021, almost Y. This year, the SCMTS team is on track to complete over 9,000 HOURS of volunteer trail work in open spaces. That’s over Z months of time!

Upcoming trail programs are focused on welcoming new, diverse community members into the stewardship community. With special events like LGBTQIA trail work and a new Teens on Trails event series focused on getting underserved youth outside, SCMTS aims to make trail stewardship fun and welcoming to all bodies

Timeless Trails is SCMTS’s multi-year fundraising campaign to raise $5 million to create and restore beloved open spaces throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains. (Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship)

Support Timeless Trails

By supporting SCMTS’ new Timeless Trails fundraising campaign, you can keep new trails at CCD on track, plus support trail rehabilitation in fire-damaged California State Parks and world-class volunteer events for all ages and abilities.

SCMTS is aiming to raise $300,000 for Timeless Trails by the end of this year. If you love the outdoors, support responsible trail access by making a donation today!

Other Ways to Get Involved

Dozens of volunteers come out to each SCMTS trail work event to build and maintain local trails. (Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship)

Sponsor: Are you a local business owner looking to give back? Become a sponsor of Timeless Trails and make your mark on local trails. Email maddie@santacruztrails.org to learn more.

Need to book an end-of-year teambuilding event? Nothing brings a group together quite like a day in the dirt! Email emma@santacruztrails.org to book a private trail work event today.

Dig: Join the SCMTS team out in the field for volunteer trail work! Subscribe to the SCMTS newsletter to hear about upcoming events first. In addition to fully-supported large-scale Dig Days, SCMTS will also host drop-in volunteer opportunities with their professional Trail Crew multiple times a week.