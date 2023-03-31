Striking satellite photos from space show California’s transformation from dry to lush

Photos from NASA show the California landscape turning from brown to green after recent winter storms.
With an incredibly wet winter comes a major shift in the landscape of previously parched California.
Reflecting on a wild winter, California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said at a recent meeting of the agency that the state was “unique across the western U.S.” in its capacity to “move from very, very wet to very, very dry and back to very, very wet.”
The image below shows the incredible change from space.
The photo on the left, from NASA’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer, shows the state on Aug. 16, 2022.
By the time the photo on the right was captured, on March 26, 2023, deep browns had been replaced by lush greens. Snow blanketed the Sierra.
Gov. Gavin Newsom significantly rolled back drought restrictions last week. Nearly two-thirds of the state was no longer in drought as of March 21, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.