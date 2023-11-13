First atmospheric river of the rainy season heading to Santa Cruz this week

Santa Cruz County will get some wet weather this week, just ahead of the beginning of the holiday season. An atmospheric river is expected to bring rain to the county Tuesday morning and will last for several days, said National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Dalton Behringer.

Early forecasts predict about 2 inches of rainfall at lower elevations and along the coast, and up to 4 inches at higher elevations like the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Santa Lucia Mountains in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties.

“It’s really going to last through much of the midweek,” Behringer said. “We’ll have a few rounds of rain from Tuesday morning through about Thursday afternoon.”

The weather pattern originated in the Gulf of Alaska, which makes this storm different from last winter’s intense downpours of tropical origin. Those are often characterized by a strong jet stream that flows into the coastline and mountains continuously, whereas this atmospheric river is a more “traditional” larger-scale storm, said Behringer, with significant precipitation — but an overall milder experience.

“The good news is that the wind is really going to be confined to the coast and the higher hills near the coast,” he said. “It’s not going to spread inland nearly as much.”

Tuesday afternoon is expected to see peak windiness — gusts of about 25 mph in coastal areas. However, those weaker winds will be the main factor in keeping the storm over Santa Cruz County for several days.

“It’s not a huge, strong system like the ones we remember from last winter, but it will remain stagnant for a little bit,” said Behringer. “That’s what’s pumping up the rainfall totals.”

Although the storm will remain mostly mild throughout its duration, Santa Cruz County has begun preparing for more winter storms in this El Niño year.

Spokesperson Jason Hoppin said the county began its winter preparations Oct. 15, consisting of various efforts like clearing culverts and streams to prevent flooding. The county has received sandbags for distribution in the case of flooding, and this month, road and drainage crews will participate in water rescue and confined space entry training.

That storm prep occurs as the county and state look toward another potentially wet winter, with the first strong El Niño since the 2015-16 winter. However, local El Niño impacts are unclear and difficult to predict, said Behringer. Typically, El Niño conditions consistently bring wet weather to Southern California and the southern United States, but drier and warmer conditions to the northern United States and Canada.

“We’re kind of on the edge of that storm track, and in that zone right between the areas where it’s usually wetter than normal and where it’s usually drier than normal,” said Behringer.

Despite that uncertainty, though, Hoppin said the county is generally in good shape for rainy days in the near future.

“A lot of the flooding was a result of ground saturation, which is currently not a problem, so we’re expecting to be able to absorb rain water without much trouble,” he said.

