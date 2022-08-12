Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.
10 Images

Fire at DeLaveaga Park

A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.

A Cal Fire helicopter dumps water onto Friday’s fire in DeLaveaga Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.

A Cal Fire team responds to Friday’s fire in DeLaveaga Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.

A Cal Fire helicopter and crew responding to Friday’s fire near lthe DeLaveaga Golf Course. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.

Smoke from Friday’s fire in DeLaveaga Park spread from Santa Cruz into the mountains. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Cal Fire helicopter through the smoke Friday over DeLaveaga Park.

A Cal Fire helicopter through the smoke Friday over DeLaveaga Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Cal Fire helicopter through the smoke Friday over DeLaveaga Park.

A Cal Fire helicopter through the smoke Friday over DeLaveaga Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.

A Cal Fire team responds to Friday’s fire in DeLaveaga Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Cal Fire helicopter over the disc golf course in DeLaveaga Park.

A Cal Fire helicopter over the disc golf course in DeLaveaga Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.

A Cal Fire crew responds to Friday’s fire near the DeLaveaga Golf Course. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A Cal Fire crew on the scene of Friday's fire near the golf course at DeLaveaga Park.

A Cal Fire helicopter lands on the DeLaveaga Golf Course on Friday as firefighters responded to a nearby wildfire. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

1/10