Peter Fire in Shasta County destroys multiple structures, prompts evacuations

A brush fire near a small city in Shasta County that prompted evacuation orders Thursday afternoon had destroyed multiple structures and was threatening more, officials said.

The Peter Fire broke out in the area of Peter Pan Gulch and Olinda roads near Anderson, south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire has burned 200 acres and was 0% contained, Cal Fire said.

Cheryl Buliavac, a Cal Fire spokesperson, confirmed that some structures have been destroyed but did not have information on how many.

A dispatcher with Cal Fire said the fire was threatening additional structures.

An evacuation center is being set up at West Valley High School in Cottonwood, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered from Third Street at Highway 273 and all roads west of the highway to the northwest, to Anna and Spring Gulch roads, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An evacuation warning was issued for all streets off Parallel Road and Jacqueline Street.

Shasta County residents can call 211 for information about the fire. An information line for people living outside the county has been set up at (855) 211-7822.

Further information about the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.