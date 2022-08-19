Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Wildfires

As thunder crackles anew, we mark the second anniversary of the CZU fires

Cal Fire firefighters during the 2020 CZU Complex fire.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Ken Doctor
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The fires destroyed more than 900 homes and changed many lives around Santa Cruz County. And the rebuilding efforts have been halting and tough. We look back and the people and issues we’ve covered, even as we look ahead.

Cracks of thunder, odd rainfall, and the scent in the air made some of us wonder this week, and remember. It’s been two years since the catastrophic CZU fires of August 2020. Could it be happening again?

Then, red, orange and black skies hovered above, portending the fires that would consume more than 900 homes and upend so many lives, while pre-vaccine COVID terrors afflicted us on the ground. It was an odd, surreal time for all of us, and for many life-changing.

While Lookout launched three months after those fires, we’ve covered their aftermath in great, and personal, detail. We continue to build on that coverage, as the rebuilding of homes, and lives, is still, at best, midstream.

Here, we’ve collected some of that coverage that endures. We focus on personal stories coming out of the nightmare, the rebuilding effort and our series on where we were at one year ago. We also include our three-part Wildfire Resource Center, still handy as we approach the late summer/early fall fire season.

On Sunday, Wallace Baine, having endured his own recent fire scare, puts our collective experience into perspective.

LOOKOUT’S CZU COVERAGE


Personal stories

Wallace Baine

Santa Cruz composer reflects on California’s new climate normal in ‘The End of Rain’

Scott Ordway's new musical composition 'The End of Rain'

Wallace Baine

Santa Cruz composer reflects on California’s new climate normal in ‘The End of Rain’

By Wallace Baine

Santa Cruz native Scott Ordway will be on hand July 29 when the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music presents the...

Food & Drink

The CZU-inspired birth of Three Sisters Three Corners at Casalegno’s

Owner Gina Lund injects new life into the historic Casalegno's market.

Food & Drink

The CZU-inspired birth of Three Sisters Three Corners at Casalegno’s

By Lily Belli

Gina Lund, like so many others around Santa Cruz County, saw her life and community changed by the 2020 fires. She has...

Coast Life

Keeping ‘the tradition going for the families’: CZU damage can’t keep Crest Ranch from its holiday mission

Blake Coates, 9, does the hard work at Crest Ranch on Friday.

Coast Life

Keeping ‘the tradition going for the families’: CZU damage can’t keep Crest Ranch from its holiday mission

By Hillary Ojeda

After facing the CZU fire last year and navigating COVID-19 restrictions, owners of Christmas tree farms are welcoming...

Rebuilding

Civic Life

Santa Cruz County’s new CZU dashboard shows fewer than 10% have been issued rebuilding permits

Property damaged by the CZU Complex fire

Civic Life

Santa Cruz County’s new CZU dashboard shows fewer than 10% have been issued rebuilding permits

By Grace Stetson

Last week, the county launched a CZU recovery dashboard, providing basic data about the rebuilding process. While county...

Civic Life

A tale of two recoveries: Rebuilding frustrates CZU families; officials say they’re ahead of the curve

Steve and Christine Homan's home in Bonny Doon — which the couple built in 1976 — was lost in the CZU fire.

Civic Life

A tale of two recoveries: Rebuilding frustrates CZU families; officials say they’re ahead of the curve

By Grace Stetson

With building costs up 20-30% from pre-pandemic levels, red tape, updated building codes, construction price...

Recovery & Reopening

Left out to dry: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

Julie Lucia broke ground in February

Recovery & Reopening

Left out to dry: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

By Grace Stetson

As more families in the Santa Cruz Mountains begin the rebuilding process nearly two years after losing their homes in...

The first anniversary

Wildfires

CZU, One Year Later: Read Lookout’s 11-part series

Santa Cruz Sentinel photographer Shmuel Thaler totes his camera during last year's CZU fires in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Wildfires

CZU, One Year Later: Read Lookout’s 11-part series

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Lookout checks in on how the recovery effort is going in Santa Cruz County: In a multi-part series, we talk to the folks...

Big Basin

Wallace Baine

Big Basin is back, and redwoods deliver a tonic for our times

Green shoots sprout from a charred, fallen tree at Big Basin Redwoods State Park.

Wallace Baine

Big Basin is back, and redwoods deliver a tonic for our times

By Wallace Baine

The beloved state park in the Santa Cruz Mountains was radically reshaped by the 2020 CZU Complex fire, beginning its...

The Here & Now

Big Basin before and after CZU, through one local filmmaker’s eyes

Stills from "Big Basin Will Never Be The Same."

The Here & Now

Big Basin before and after CZU, through one local filmmaker’s eyes

By Wallace Baine

The stark, straightforward “Big Basin Will Never Be The Same” uses side-by-side film of Eric Parson’s favorite trail run...

Unsung heroes

Coast Life

Unsung Santa Cruz: ‘They needed a community,’ and she was the one to keep them together

Juko Holiday kept people going through the pandemic and CZU Fire.

Coast Life

Unsung Santa Cruz: ‘They needed a community,’ and she was the one to keep them together

By Haneen Zain

Through the pandemic and the CZU fire, yoga studio owner Juko Holiday prioritized her clients through the community and...

Coast Life

Unsung Santa Cruz: Her call to duty is stronger than most, but she is also only human

READ THE SERIES: "Unsung Santa Cruz" features Santa Cruzans like Renee Fenker who make the area a better place to live.

Coast Life

Unsung Santa Cruz: Her call to duty is stronger than most, but she is also only human

By Grace Stetson

No one could prepare volunteer fire captain Renee Fenker for what it would be like defending the San Lorenzo Valley area...

Be prepared

Wildfires

Wildfire Resource Center: Everything you need to be prepared before, during and after a wildfire

Firefighters from Aptos fire work to put out a blaze off of Gillette Rd. in Watsonville

Wildfires

Wildfire Resource Center: Everything you need to be prepared before, during and after a wildfire

By Cypress Hansen

Lookout Santa Cruz’s Wildfire Resource Center is a one-stop guide to everything you need to keep your family and...

Ken Doctor

Ken Doctor is the Founder and CEO of Lookout Santa Cruz and its parent company, Lookout Local Inc. His work centers on the disruption and transformation of the news business in the digital age. For 15 years, he has covered both the great successes of digital transformation and the democracy-crippling losses of local news across the Western World.

