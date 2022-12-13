Lily Belli on Food: Soquel’s Buzzo Pizza, Midtown’s Gilman Brewing near opening, plus a mushroom jackpot

Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here . Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here .

… Buzzo Pizza in Soquel is getting close to opening. Todd and Indiana Todd, who have owned the popular Carpo’s Family Restaurant for 42 years, are aiming to open the doors to their new wood-fired pizzeria in mid-January. The restaurant is located near Carpo’s at 2510 S. Main St. in Soquel, and lies on the other side of Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House next door to Sunnyside Produce.

The Todds have imported a premier wood-fired Mugnaini oven from Italy and will be putting it to good use to create Neapolitan-style pizzas and Italian-inspired appetizers. The menu offers pizzas with toppings that range from a classic margarita to potato with bacon, white sauce, egg and roasted onion to soppressata with tomato sauce, mozzarella and chives. The creative appetizers include bruschetta with fennel butter and pancetta, meatballs with ricotta and toasted bread, marinated olives with citrus and garlic and a Caesar salad with chicories and anchovy dressing. Buzzo will also serve beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks.

Follow Buzzo on Instagram at @buzzopizza to swoon over photos of leopard-spotted pizzas and watch for an opening date. More information at buzzopizza.com .

(Via Nader Khouri)

… Gilman Brewing announced Tuesday that it received its final inspection at the new location on Soquel Avenue in Midtown Santa Cruz and anticipates opening “very, very soon.” While it cautions that there are still many finishing touches to put on the new taproom and restaurant at 817 Soquel Ave., housed inside the space that was previously Tony & Alba’s by Whole Foods Market, the team promises that an opening date will be announced later this week.

This will be the fourth location for Berkeley-based Gilman Brewing, which also has taprooms in Daly City and Pleasanton. The brewery makes more than 35 different seasonal and annual beers, ranging from imperial stouts to hazy IPAs, sours, lagers and saisons. Santa Cruz’s Gilman Brewing is almost right across the street from Beer Run Santa Cruz, Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House’s as-yet-unopened beer garden , and just a few blocks from the Sante Adairius Rustic Ales Santa Cruz Portal on Water Street. Once these new additions open, Midtown will become quite the craft beer destination.

… The late Frank Prevedelli, patriarch of Prevedelli Farms in Watsonville, was honored Monday with the creation of the Frank Prevedelli Memorial Scholarship Fund. The Prevedelli family and friends together provided $25,000 to establish the fund, which will support students who attend a high school in Santa Cruz County and plan to major in agriculture or a field related to agriculture in college. The fund will be part of the educational programs offered by local agricultural education organization Agri-Culture and will be housed at the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County.

The Prevedelli family has been farming in the Pajaro Valley since 1945. At the certified organic ranch, they specialize in growing nearly three dozen different kinds of apples, pears and berries, including the increasingly rare and highly prized olallieberry, as well as vegetables. Find Prevedelli Farms at the Aptos farmers market on Saturdays, the downtown Santa Cruz farmers market on Wednesdays and others throughout the Bay Area. The farm stand is also open to the public. Find more information at prevedelli.com .

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

If you were planning on enjoying locally caught crab over the holidays, it’s time to start making other plans. The opening of Dungeness crab season has been delayed on the Central Coast through at least Dec. 30. However, crabs from farther north, where the season is already open, might be available in Santa Cruz County. Check with your local fisherman and read Friday’s Eaters Digest for more information .



NOTED

5,000,001 — Number of meals Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County hopes to fundraise for this holiday season in its Holiday Food & Fund Drive. Second Harvest can provide four meals for every $1 donated and 100% of the funds raised during the drive go to providing food to distribute to its 160 partner agencies and programs. Donate here.

“If you can make a good sandwich, that means you’ve been around the block. It means you’ve cooked everything else.” — Chef Anthony Kresge, on why he decided to apply his knowledge gleaned from his 30-year restaurant career to create gourmet sandwiches at Reef Dog Deli, his restaurant in Capitola Village. Watch for the full story Wednesday.



LIFE WITH THE BELLIS

Val and Michael Belli return from a successful mushroom hunt. (Lookout Santa Cruz)

My husband, Mike, and I inherited most of our mushroom foraging spots from his father, Val, an Italian immigrant who has gathered wild mushrooms in the Santa Cruz Mountains since the 1960s. Unfortunately, most of the time when we go we don’t find much, and I was beginning to doubt that these spots were still fruiting at all. Maybe they were too picked over now that mushroom foraging’s popularity had increased. Maybe the weather and environment had changed too much. So last Sunday, even though I was the one who pointed out how prosperous the local mushroom season has been — photos of porcini and chanterelles have been coloring my Instagram feed for weeks — I decided to stay home and put my feet up instead of joining Val and Mike on a spontaneous hunt.

Three hours later, they returned with several pounds of red-hued and tan-colored boletes — a bonanza of manzanita boletes and prized porcini. Of course, the one time I skip it, I miss out on all the fun! But I can’t be too disappointed — there’s plenty to feast on for the next few days and dehydrate for later. My husband and father-in-law’s proud faces cleanly wiped away any jealousy that I might have felt from missing out on the action.



THIS WEEK, I’M SHOCKED …

… at the final episode of the second season of HBO’s “White Lotus.” Truly, I didn’t not see that ending coming! But what surprised me most about this season was, despite being set in Sicily, we saw next to no Sicilian food. Portia and Jack eat (and steal) an arancini in Palermo, but aside from an unending parade of tangerine-colored Aperol spritzes, the characters seem to subside mostly on tropical fruit and coffee from the breakfast buffet and whatever boring menu the resort restaurant served. Where was the granita, the pasta con le sarde, the caponata?! Turns out I’m not the only one who noticed. If you’re equally annoyed, check out this story in Vanity Fair , where the writer reveals how the food — or lack of it — is an intentional part of character development.



FOOD NEWS WORTH READING

➤ Businesses across California brace for minimum wage increase Jan. 1 (California Globe)

➤ Is Bay Area ‘tripledemic’ bad enough to rethink indoor dining? Here’s what the experts say (San Francisco Chronicle)

➤ Matt Lucas’ time on ‘Great British Bake Off’ is cooked (Eater)

Thanks for reading! Eat well, my friends.