Lily Belli on Food: New café The Grove coming to Felton; goodbye to Chill Out Café and Golden City Chinese

This week, chef Jessica Yarr dishes on The Grove, her upcoming café in downtown Felton, and we say goodbye to two long-standing restaurants.

Chef Jessica Yarr to open new café in Felton

Chef Jessica Yarr of Chicken Foot and The Brunch Shift is preparing to open her own café in downtown Felton. (Photo by Molly Gilholm.)

Chef Jessica Yarr of Chicken Foot and the Brunch Shift is working on opening The Grove, her first brick-and-mortar café, in Felton, her hometown. The menu will focus on “healthy stuff with some indulgences with a lot of plant-based food,” including a veggie burger, dairy-free soft-serve ice cream with seasonal flavors and a menu of baked goods using whole-grain flour. Read the story here.

Chill Out Café, Golden City Chinese close after more than 20 years

After 25 years in business, Pleasure Point burrito shack Chill Out Café closed in December. (Lookout Santa Cruz)

After 25 years and 22 years, respectively, Pleasure Point burrito shack Chill Out Café and family-owned Golden City Chinese in Santa Cruz have closed. Read the story here.

NOTED

“We know a lot of people are going to party and several people [may] use substances, and we just wanted people to have access to this life-saving tool.” — Erix Celis, co-owner of the Slough Brewing Collective in Watsonville. The SafeRX project aims to distribute Narcan to six local bars in Santa Cruz County and so far has partnered successfully with just one, the Slough. Read the story by Lookout intern Kate Hull .

LIFE WITH THE BELLIS

This week, I’m cooking from cookbook author Deb Perelmen’s new book, “Smitten Kitchen Keepers,” in advance of her visit to Santa Cruz on January 23 . Bookshop Santa Cruz asked me to host Perelmen’s speaking event at Hotel Paradox, and I couldn’t be more excited to finally meet her. I’ve been a big fan of the Smitten Kitchen blogger for more than a decade, and many of her fail-proof recipes have found their way into my personal recipe library. Last night, I made the slow-roasted chicken with schmaltzy croutons from her new book, which involved roasting a whole chicken rubbed with lemon zest and thyme over thick slices of bread dotted with garlic cloves. A bronze, aromatic bird emerged from the oven a couple of hours later, along with the most incredible croutons. Served with a zippy salad of green olives, fennel and escarole, it filled a dreary Monday night with warmth and comfort. I can’t wait to repurpose the leftovers as a panzanella salad tonight.

THIS WEEK, I’M LISTENING …

… to the Dec. 23 episode of ‘The Daily’ with New York Times’ restaurant critic Pete Wells. The famed critic, whose job it was to review some of the most expensive restaurants in New York City, discusses how the pandemic changed everything about his job. The haute, multi-hundred-dollar meals that used to be his bread and butter suddenly didn’t exist, and he describes how he found himself biking around the city eating at pop-ups, food trucks and sidewalk café. “I wanted to write about them, but it didn’t make sense to review them the way I review, and it definitely didn’t make sense to give stars,” says Well. Listen to discover how he approached this new food scene.

And with that, let’s roll into 2023.

