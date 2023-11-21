Lily Belli on Food: Crabs are here (just not local), brewpub news & spotlighting restaurant staff

Welcome to Lily Belli on Food, a weekly food-focused newsletter from Lookout’s food and drink correspondent, Lily Belli. Keep reading for the latest local food news for Santa Cruz County — plus a few fun odds and ends from my own life and around the web. And do join us as a member, if you haven’t yet.

… Live Dungeness crabs have arrived in Santa Cruz just in time for Thanksgiving. The local season remains closed — the delay was extended Friday because of the risk of whale entanglements — but H&H Fresh Fish Co. received a shipment of live crabs from Washington. The crabs are $15 per pound or $16 per pound for jumbos, and are available only at its shop in the Santa Cruz Harbor, underneath Johnny Harborside restaurant.

No preorders on this limited supply — the crabs are first come, first served. H&H will also have a few cooked crabs available. Don’t forget to bring your cooler, especially if you plan on taking live crabs home.

… San Francisco’s Laughing Monk Brewing is merging with Faultline Brewing Company, which has locations in Scotts Valley and Sunnyvale. The Faultline name will be retired and a new Laughing Monk Brewing and Gastropub will reopen at both Faultline locations starting at the end of November. Now, both breweries are owned by Bedrock Restaurant Group, whose CEO, Sam Ghadiri, lives in Aptos. Read more about the merger on Lookout.

San Francisco-based Laughing Monk Brewing is merging with Faultline Brewing, which has locations in Scotts Valley and Sunnyvale. (Via Laughing Monk Brewing)

… It’s time for a second helping of one of my favorite annual projects — celebrating front- and back-of-house workers. Last year, I launched this project to highlight stellar staff members at Santa Cruz County restaurants. Check out these two incredible stories , about Michael Hanson, purchasing manager at Gayle’s Bakery & Rosticceria in Capitola, and Cesar Chagolla, cook at Achilles Restaurant in Santa Cruz.

Most often, my reporting focuses on restaurateurs and chefs, but as the end of the year approaches I want to honor the workers who keep our favorite culinary businesses open. Do you have a dishwasher on your staff who shows up for every shift? Or an all-star line cook who executes every dish with precision and care? Do you know an unflappable server who never fails to make even the most difficult customers feel at ease? If these valuable members of the hospitality industry didn’t show up, our restaurant world would crumble, and I’d like to share their stories.

Do you have someone in mind? Email me at lily@lookoutlocal.com , put "Industry Nomination" in the subject and share why they deserve to step into the spotlight.



The first time I tried a macaron from Capitola’s Sugar Bakery, I understood the fanfare around these popular French cookies for the first time. The delicate shell gave way to a soft, almost nougat-like interior and a luscious ganache filling. But the story of how baker and co-owner Ela Crawford started her business just two years ago is even sweeter. Her journey started when she immigrated from Ukraine in 2016 at just 21 years old — but her baking career didn’t even start until the end of 2020. Here’s how she did it.

LIFE WITH THE BELLIS

Longtime readers know that I have a problem when it comes to Thanksgiving. I love the holiday — all the delicious food, the time off to spend with my family and the start of the holiday season — but these past few years, I have not loved the process. Spending a whole day in the kitchen used to be fun; now, it feels like work. I’d rather spend time with my kids and out-of-town guests, not trapped in my kitchen, and I’ve struggled with trying to find a new way to approach the holiday that works for everyone at my table.

This year, I think I’ve discovered the trick, and it’s embarrassingly simple: ask for help. This year, I finally outsourced pretty much all of the cooking to other family members, and I am going into the holiday so much more relaxed. My mom is pre-making most of the feast at her house, freezing it and bringing it to Santa Cruz; my in-laws are hosting and making the stuffing; and my husband, as always, is making the turkey. My plan is to jump in to help rather than be the ringleader — and of course, do most of the dishes.

I hope you have a lovely holiday weekend, no matter how you celebrate. I’m grateful for you — thank you for reading and following along.

➤ Good Times weekly newspaper’s annual giving program, Santa Cruz Gives , launched Nov. 15 and runs through New Year’s Eve. The program raises funds for 65 participating Santa Cruz County organizations through community donations. In 2022, it raised more than $1 million. (Good Times)

➤ Food banks across the U.S. are warning America is facing its “ worst rate of hunger ” in years. Neighborhood pantries are serving more people with fewer resources, economic pressure continues to rise and pandemic-era federal aid ended earlier this year. (USA Today)

Happy Thanksgiving!

~ Lily