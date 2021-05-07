Another sign of normalcy: The Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival is on!

There won’t be fireworks in Scotts Valley this July 4th as the city recovers from the pandemic and last year’s CZU fires. But there will be art, wine and beer — served up in person — the following month.

Chamber of Commerce officials have put out the call for artists, wineries and breweries to apply to be part of the 2021 Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival — a community staple traditionally held the third week in August.

The chamber says it’s gotten the OK from Santa Cruz County health officials and Scotts Valley city leaders to hold this year’s event between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21., and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.

Normally held at Skypark — which is in need of repairs after serving as a CZU fire basecamp last year (among the reasons there won’t be fireworks) — the festival will move to the upper and lower ballfields at Siltanen Community Park on Vine Hill School Road. Parking will be at Scotts Valley High School , and the festival entrance will be via the Shugart Park Walkway and Bridges pathway on Glenwood Drive.

Discretion Brewing has been among the vendors at past Scotts Valley Art, Beer & Wine Festivals. (Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce)

Last year, the festival — a summer event for 20 years running — was canceled due to COVID-19. It’s the non-profit’s biggest yearly fund-raiser, typically raising tens of thousands of dollars to support the organization, which promotes local businesses.

Becky McMillion has been wine ambassador for the event for 10-plus years. She says at least seven wineries are already confirmed, including Armitage Wines in Aptos, Kissed by an Angel Wines from Scotts Valley, Wargin Wines in Soquel, and she expects even more to sign up.

Planning on going? Key things to know about the Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival One of Scotts Valley’s signature events is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21., and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. Some key things to know before you go, as well as how to apply to be a vendor.



Tickets for wine, beer and margarita tastings can be purchased in advance by clicking here .

You can view a map for getting to the event here . Handicap parking and shuttles will be provided.

Live music acts include The Joint Chiefs, The Lost Boys featuring James Durbin, and Lyin’ I’s, an Eagles tribute band. The schedule for all music acts is here .

Artists interested in applying to be part of the event must do so by July 20, with discounted rates available through June 15. Application details are available at svartfestival.com .

Breweries and wineries interested in participating must apply by June 1. The application for breweries is here and the application for wineries here .

“We really try to make the Scotts Valley community shine with this event. It’s kid friendly, adult friendly, dog friendly,” McMillion says. “We’ve got people who love art and people who love music, and it all just comes together in one big wonderful mess of an event.”

Tobin Shaeffer, the festival’s beer ambassador, said no breweries are confirmed yet, but he expects at least some to return from previous years. Highway 1, NuBo, East Cliff Brewing (now Greater Purpose Brewing Co.), Seabright Brewery, Corralitos Brewery and Discretion Brewery all have participated in the past.

According to the chamber’s announcement, a Kids Fun Zone will again be part of the festival along with “the ever-popular Cops ’N Rodders Car Show” on Saturday and “the fun-filled ‘Dog Day’” on Sunday.