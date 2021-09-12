Green miles: A vegan roadmap to Santa Cruz

SUSHI

Geisha : Geisha boasts the most creative of the vegan rolls, such as “The South Gate” and “The Willow Garden,” with ingredients like baked walnuts, pickled burdock, and spicy vegan mayo.

Akira : A full vegetarian sushi menu, with nearly everything customizable as vegan. The “Veggie Dragon” with tempura green beans and yam is a fun way to eat your veg.

Mobo : Try the “Emerald City,” with avocado, shiitake, carrot, daikon sprouts and black goma (sesame seed paste)

Shogun : The “Castroville,” with marinated artichoke hearts, is a standout in the world of veggie rolls.

Toya Sushi : (see the “Casual bites” section)

Totoro : The “One Night Stand” roll, without cream cheese, and the massive classic vegetarian roll compensate for there being fewer options than other sushi outposts.

MEXICAN

The quintessential ingredients in Mexican cuisine — rice, beans, avocado, pico de gallo, salsas -— are naturally vegan. These institutions take it further.

Hacienda : The off-menu vegan burrito that comes with flavorful pinto beans, avocado, cabbage, salsa fresca is one of the best in town. You won’t see it listed, but just say “vegan burrito” and Alejandro has got you covered.

Vivas Organic Mexican Restaurant : Vegan burrito, straight up and simple.

Salsa’s Taco Bar : Salsa’s developed an entirely vegan menu insert. Fajita vegan enchilada, here we come.

La Cabaña Taqueria : Nopales and artichoke hearts grace the ingredient options — go ahead, combine ‘em.

Palomar : A full vegetarian menu insert, just omit cheese and crema and you’ve got yourself a vegan one.

Planet Fresh : More eclectic than classic Mexican, four vegan options (including teriyaki pineapple) can be enhanced by adding organic tofu.

PIZZA

A slice at Pizza My Heart. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Pizza My Heart : Using Miyoko’s special pizza mozzarella, which is a different consistency than the Miyoko mozz sold in grocery stores, PMH has an incredible amount of plant-based options including the Vegan Sur, a version of one of the most popular pies. Meatless sausage is also available.

Woodstock Pizza : Using Daiya cheese for vegan pizza, the options are endless.

Bantam : Upscale wood-oven fired pizza, the marinara with “rocket” (arugula) is one of the tastiest.

Engfer Pizza Works : Offering a house-made tofu spread for customizing any pizza option.

Blaze Pizza : This chain quick-pizzeria is a dream to grab a vegan pizza speedily.

Upper Crust : No vegan cheese option (yet) for these Sicilian-style squares, but there is Impossible meat as a topping.

BURGERS

Burger : The house-made black bean veggie patty is refreshing in the age of so many burgers replicating the taste and consistency of meat.

Betty Burgers : The Beyond Burger comes with a secret vegan “lube.”

Pretty Good Advice : (see the “Lunch” section)

Jack O’Neill Restaurant : The Beyond Burger isn’t listed on the menu, but when asked, it was available, and cooked to perfection.

The Forager at Belly Goat Burgers. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Belly Goat Burgers : On a meat-based menu, the vegan burger stands out. The Forager is a vegan option of a blackened sous-vide portobello with avocado mash, chimichurri-marinated tomatoes, sunflower sprouts and sriracha pimento olive aioli. Partner Greg Crema even says it’s his favorite.

THAI is an always excellent option for vegan food. Much of the cuisine is naturally plant-based, with animal or vegan protein add-on options. Tofu/veggie pad Thai, eggplant, basil, ginger, sweet and sour plates, and coconut-milk-based curries are standard on almost all Thai food menus, as are appetizers such as fresh spring rolls and papaya salad.

Santa Cruz swims with delectable Thai options, all of which serve versions of the classics. Choosing a Thai restaurant here is more a matter of what’s immediately convenient (neighborhood) rather than a choice made based on quality. Nearly all will boast the “best Thai food in Santa Cruz.” And nobody’s lying. It’s all good.