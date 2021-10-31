‘Nature is like a slow-cooked meal’: Regenerative farming brings cannabis, food crops into soil harmony

Terry Sardinas never knew that the secret to good weed is growing squash next to it. She also never knew that one day, cannabis could quite literally save her life. Luckily, only the former is hyperbole.

In 2013, Sardinas and her partner, Manny, began cultivating a 99-plant cannabis garden in Aptos and producing full-spectrum cannabis oils, in which the various botanical compounds of the plant are thought to work together to provide healing properties. That same year, Sardinas was diagnosed with breast cancer, and attributes her ensuing recovery from the tumor to the full-spectrum oils of her cannabis plants.

Fast forward a few years and the partners decided to expand their garden; they set up shop in the hills of the Pajaro Valley, and Bird Valley Organics was born. They had recently learned about regenerative farming practices and decided to use the hügelkultur method — a raised-bed type of farming that, in the simplest terms, is rotten wood and plant debris formed into a mound on which crops are planted — at Bird Valley.

“My father and my grandfather, who were both farmers, did not have a full understanding of soil health,” Sardinas says. “They knew plant health and how to use the correct chemicals to obtain plant health, but they didn’t understand the soil food web. It’s our goal as a new generation of farmers to understand and help that web.”

Now Bird Valley Organics is one of Santa Cruz County’s handful of regenerative farms. At Bird Valley, the cannabis industry and agriculture pursuits are one and the same — the cannabis grows amid fennel, parsley and chamomile, and each benefits from the success of the other. While the farm’s primary crop is cannabis, it grows fruits, vegetables and flowers, too. Perhaps one of the most unique aspects of Bird Valley’s crops is that nothing on the farm has ever been exposed to pesticides, fungicides or any other chemicals.

“We are taking care of Mama Earth; we are taking care of and building the soil,” Sardinas says. “You can walk into our garden, pick anything, and stick it straight in your mouth without any fear that it’s been sprayed with pesticides. That’s pretty cool.”