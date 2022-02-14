This Valentine’s Day, win their heart with latte art
Quick Take
Let Lookout’s Max Chun show you how espresso and steamed milk becomes a drinkable work of art.
Share
Coffee makes the world go around, and there’s no better way to start the day than getting a cup of love for yourself or that special someone.
And Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to up your java game with some latte art.
Lookout’s Max Chun is a man of many talents, and when he’s not out tracking COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County’s wastewater or checking in on the post-tsunami damage to the harbor, you might find him at Verve Coffee Roasters’ Seabright location, where he’s a supervisor and a latte artist extraordinaire.
Watch above as Max transforms his espresso canvas into a heart, a tulip and more.
More Valentine’s Day coverage
Quick Take
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Lily Belli has some ideas for you — both traditional and more alternative....
Quick Take