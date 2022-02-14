Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Food & Drink

This Valentine’s Day, win their heart with latte art

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Let Lookout’s Max Chun show you how espresso and steamed milk becomes a drinkable work of art.

Coffee makes the world go around, and there’s no better way to start the day than getting a cup of love for yourself or that special someone.

And Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to up your java game with some latte art.

Lookout’s Max Chun is a man of many talents, and when he’s not out tracking COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County’s wastewater or checking in on the post-tsunami damage to the harbor, you might find him at Verve Coffee Roasters’ Seabright location, where he’s a supervisor and a latte artist extraordinaire.

Watch above as Max transforms his espresso canvas into a heart, a tulip and more.

Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
