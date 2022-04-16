25+ World class breweries on the Cali Coast: Brewer Weekend kicks off April 22

Right now, right in your backyard, world-class craft breweries are serving up fresh, hand-crafted selections along with diverse food options, and in inviting spaces where people are kicking back, sharing stories, and remembering what community is all about.

Central Coast Breweries 25+ breweries. One weekend. Take a ride along the Coast -- Pacifica, Half Moon Bay, Pescadoro, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Seaside, Monterey and Carmel by the Sea -- to name a few quality craft beer stops. Plan your weekend

Sounds good, right?

That is the bounty of the Coast’s amazing craft brewing scenes.

Over twenty-five independent craft breweries (read: small, family & friend-owned businesses where the wares they make, and jobs they create, are all local) sprinkled up and down Highway 1 are breaking liquid bread at nearby tasting rooms, and in doing so, reviving the simple concept of appreciating a well-crafted artisan product while reconnecting with friends and neighbors.

High Seas is one of seven stellar selections included in a Coast Mixed Pack shipping to 33 states via Half Time Beverage (pre-sale starts Monday; watch DrinkBay.Beer)

This April 22-24, we’re raising a glass to toast members of the Bay Area Brewers Guild’s Coast chapter, and celebrate these neighborhood breweries, from Carmel-by-the-Sea to Pacifica.

And “word class” is no empty praise. At least six have resident brewers who’ve earned industry accolades for being among the best in the world, with multiple medals over multiple years to prove it: Alvarado Street Brewery, Peter B’s Brewpub, Discretion Brewing Co., New Bohemia Brewing Co., Corralitos Brewing Co. and Pacifica Brewery.

Two of these breweries, Alvarado and Pacifica, are joining Humble Sea Brewing Co. and Other Brother Beer Co. in providing releases for a special Coast Mixed Pack available as a beer box shipping to consumers in 33 states later this month. Pre-sale starts this week for Coast Brewer Weekend (watch DrinkBay.Beer for the announcement)

With such a collaborative bunch, a highlight for the upcoming weekend will be Discretion’s new IPA release, Cool Cats, certain to be of high pedigree given Hop Dogma’s and Pacifica’s participation.

Discretion is ready for some fun, with live music, a special collaboration release with Hop Dogma and Pacifica, and some -- ahem -- friendly competition.

Cool Cats will be available at Discretion directly (draft and to go) starting Friday, April 22, or make plans around the brewery’s other Brewer Weekend events -- its 1st annual ping pong tournament and live music in the beer garden on Sunday, April 24.

More than just the quality of the products, diverse beer styles, and settings for conviviality, local breweries are active in their communities is so many ways. Steel Bonnet, for example, will be doing a fundraiser on Saturday, April 23, for Wings Advocacy, with live music and food from Adobo.

Hop Dogma’s yummy cupcake pairing flight includes the award-winning Venti Is Large coffee stout.

Further north, Hop Dogma is pairing cupcakes and a brownie with five selections, including its GABF multi-medal-winner, Venti Is Large coffee stout.

Brewer Weekend listings fully take over Monday at DrinkBay.Beer/Weekend, including highlighting more pairings (like Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. for brunch; Fruition Brewing Co. for oysters and seafood; Brewery Twenty Five for its collaborations with local businesses like roasters and pastry shops; and more), and you can even find some mid-week fun to get warmed up right now (Tuesday Trivia at Pedro Point Brewing Co.; Vinyl Night on Wednesday at Other Brother Beer Co.).

So whether sharing life’s travails or partaking in some friendly competition, come out and raise a glass to your local brewery for Coast Bewer Weekend. Cheers.